Aljamain Sterling blasts ESPN ranking committee for ranking Petr Yan ahead of him on P4P list

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was not happy to see Petr Yan’s name included in the latest ESPN P4P rankings.

Earlier this afternoon, ESPN released their updated UFC P4P rankings. The 10-fighter list was voted on by journalists Brett Okamoto, Marc Raimondi, Carlos Legaspi, Mike Coppinger and Jeff Wagenheim.

Now featured on the updated list is current UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan, who just defeated Cory Sandhagen last month in Abu Dhabi.

Not included in ESPN’s most current P4P rankings was reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Being left off the list clearly upset ‘Funkmaster’ who slammed the committee suggesting they were a “joke”.

Lmaoo him and TJ take 25min to win over an opponent I beat in 88 seconds. Somehow the “temporary champ” is ranked 7th 😂 The ranking committee is a joke! https://t.co/qQjQdEEjvg — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 10, 2021

”Lmaoo him and TJ take 25min to win over an opponent (Cory Sandhagen) I beat in 88 seconds. Somehow the “temporary champ” is ranked 7th 😂 The ranking committee is a joke!” – Sterling captioned ESPN’s P4P list.

One fan was quick to point out that Cory Sandhagen had also destroyed Marlon Moraes, who previously KO’d Aljamain Sterling in brutal fashion, adding the reminder that “styles make fights”.

Yan and Sterling of course met earlier this year at UFC 259, with ‘Funkmaster’ emerging victorious by was of DQ. After seemingly getting the better of Aljamain through the first few rounds of the contest, Petr Yan hit the American with a knee while he was grounded which resulted in the end of the fight.

Aljamain Sterling was ruled the winner due to disqualification and subsequently took home the title.

One would assume that ESPN chose to leave Sterling off their list due to his inactivity. Petr Yan of course looked sensational in his most recent fight and surely warrants a spot on the list.

It is expected that ‘Yan vs Sterling 2’ will occur sometime in early 2022. With that said, the Russian is not confident that ‘Funkmaster’ will ever return to the cage.

‘No Mercy’ recently called out former champ TJ Dillashaw after casting his doubts about Sterling’s return.

How’s your recovery going old cheater? @TJDillashaw — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 9, 2021

”How’s your recovery going old cheater? @TJDillashaw” – Yan tweeted Dillashaw.

What do you think of ESPN’s latest P4P rankings update? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!