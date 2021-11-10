Miesha Tate says Michael Chandler needs to decide whether he wants to be “wildly entertaining” or a UFC champion

Miesha Tate believes that Michael Chandler needs to decide between being wildly entertaining and becoming a UFC champion.

Ever since arriving in the UFC last year, Michael Chandler has provided fans with nothing but excitement. He kicked off 2021 with a nice finish over Dan Hooker and as a result of that, he went on to meet Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Chandler lost the fight and proceeded to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 last weekend. That contest, it’s safe to say, went above and beyond all expectations and provided a true Fight of the Year candidate.

The only problem for Chandler is that he once again came up on the wrong side of the result, losing via unanimous decision.

In a recent podcast appearance, Miesha Tate gave her thoughts on what Chandler needs to do in order to compete for the strap again.

"He's going to have to change that"@MieshaTate & @RyanMcKinnell discuss where Michael Chandler went wrong against Justin Gaethje at #UFC268 Hear the full convo, plus Usman's GOAT ranking, and interview with @Actionman513 on the Throwing Down podcast⬇️https://t.co/DRkeUZo8EN pic.twitter.com/TrreWY2kdN — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) November 9, 2021

“When Michael Chandler lost his fight in the UFC [to Charles Oliveira], I said that I did think he would be a [UFC] champion before all was said and done. I still think that is possible, but what I think Michael Chandler has to do is make a decision – are you going to continue being wildly entertaining or are you willing to settle for just entertaining, but being smart enough to become a champion? It’s all about minimising risks. Champions are the ones who make the least mistakes.”

