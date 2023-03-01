Aljamain Sterling believes he will receive an immediate shot at featherweight gold if he smashes Henry Cejudo: “They couldn’t deny me”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has explained his route to a possible featherweight title shot.

While he may be the champ at 135 pounds, Aljamain Sterling is still a divisive character. Largely, that’s because of the controversial nature of his last three wins.

At UFC 288 in May, however, he’ll have a chance to really prove himself. On that night, he’ll defend the strap against a returning Henry Cejudo.

It’s a match-up that has been in the making for quite some time now. Cejudo retired back in 2020 and three years later, he’s ready to reclaim the gold he never lost.

‘Triple C’ has also made it known that he’d be interested in going up to featherweight. As it turns out, Sterling has the same ambition.

“I think if I go out there and I smash Henry and I call for a title shot at ‘45, I guarantee they couldn’t deny me,” Sterling said. “I would have the most defenses at 135 in the UFC ever at the bantamweight division, and I think that goes a very long way. And then my résumé of the Top 5 people I’ve beaten just to even get here is just like, second to none. There’s no one else in the UFC that’s fought more Top 5 contenders than I have at 135. That is factual. Fought them and beat them, let me make sure I specify that.”

Quotes via MMA News

Sterling calls his shot

Alexander Volkanovski is the current king of the castle at 145 pounds. While he’d probably be favoured to win this kind of match-up, Sterling has already done a pretty good job of proving people wrong in the UFC.

Do you believe there’s a good chance we could see Aljamain Sterling move up to featherweight if he beats Henry Cejudo? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!