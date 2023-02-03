Ali Abdelaziz reveals UFC wanted Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad as Ultimate Fighter coaches but ‘Chaos’ declined: “Nobody knows where he’s at”

According to Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC wanted Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington to coach The Ultimate Fighter.

‘Remember the Name’ has been out of action since his victory over Sean Brady in October. With that performance, Muhammad increased his undefeated streak to nine. During his current winning streak, he’s defeated names such as Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia.

Over the last few months, the Chicago native has called out several high-profile names including Khamzat Chimaev, and Gilbert Burns. However, it seems that he instead might face Colby Covington next. ‘Chaos’ has been out of action since his win over Jorge Masvidal in March.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Ali Abdelaziz revealed the UFC asked the two welterweights to coach The Ultimate Fighter. However, the high-profile manager also revealed that Covington has declined the offer as of now.

The show has made several headlines over the last week. The main reason is that Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson have teased that they would coach the show next.

“The UFC reached out to me and said, ‘Belal vs. Colby, coaching “The Ultimate Fighter,” Abdelaziz stated in an interview with The Schmo. “We said yes. Nobody can find Colby. Nobody knows where he’s at. Last time I heard, he was at the UFC PI with four security [guards]. I don’t know why. Now [Jorge] Masvidal is fighting, I don’t know if he’s trying to sue Masvidal, trying to cash in, or trying to do what.”

He continued, “Fight or just leave the sport or get out of the rankings. Belal should be fighting for the title, to be honest with you. I don’t care what anybody says. Belal now, the UFC are very much saying that they’re working on the Colby Covington fight. This is the right fight and there’s no doubt in my mind that Belal beats him. He will fight the winner of Kamaru [Usman] vs. Leon [Edwards].”

