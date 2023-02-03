Cody Garbrandt gets replacement for UFC 285 after Julio Arce withdraws due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will still be fighting at UFC 285.

Garbrandt was set to face Julio Arce on March 4 at UFC 285 but it was revealed Arce suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw. It was then reported Garbrandt would remain on the card and now an opponent has been found as according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Trevin Jones has stepped up to face the former bantamweight champ at UFC 285.

Cody Garbrandt (12-5) is on a two-fight losing skid and will be moving back up to bantamweight and after dropping down to flyweight last time out. In his flyweight debut, Garbrandt suffered a first-round TKO loss to Kai Kara-France after losing a decision to Rob Font. His last win came at UFC 250 in June of 2020 when he knocked out Raphael Assuncao.

Garbrandt’s losing skid began at UFC 217 when he suffered a TKO loss to TJ Dillashaw in his first attempt at defending his belt. Following that loss, he suffered another KO loss to Dillashaw for the belt and was then knocked out by Pedro Munhoz.

Trevin Jones (13-9 and one No Contest) is on a three-fight losing skid and coming off a decision loss to Raoni Barcelos last October. Prior to that, he lost a decision to Javid Basharat with the losing streak beginning with a submission loss to Saidyokub Kakhramonov.

Jones made his UFC debut in August of 2020 on short notice and knocked out Timur Valiev. However, the fight was overturned after Jones tested positive for marijuana. In his second UFC appearance, he TKO’d Mario Bautista but then lost his next three.

With Garbrandt vs. Jones booked, UFC 285 is as follows:

Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Farad Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Julina Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

