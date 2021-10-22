Ali Abdelaziz believes Paulo Costa missed weight in order to get cut by the UFC

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz believes that middleweight contender Paulo Costa missed weight in order to get cut by the UFC.

Costa was scheduled to meet Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout that headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card, but the fight will no longer be taking place at 185lbs. Costa showed up to fight week off weight and the UFC was forced to move the fight up to 205lbs instead. The fight between Vettori and Costa will now take place on Saturday, with Costa being fined 20% of his purse due to the fight having to take place at 205lbs now.

Vettori’s manager Abdelaziz is not happy with these turn of events and he took to his social media following the news of the weight class change to vent about Costa. According to Abdelaziz, he believes that Costa showed up heavy for the Vettori fight on purpose because he is hoping the UFC cancels the fight and also cuts him from the roster.

First costa asked 195 lbs @MarvinVettori said yes. After that he asked light heavyweight Marvin said yes.Marvin is the real fighter. But i was not cool that costa making a joke about weight. Sat night Marvin goes to jail hurting this man. This is not a game — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 22, 2021

First costa asked 195 lbs @MarvinVettori said yes. After that he asked light heavyweight Marvin said yes.Marvin is the real fighter. But i was not cool that costa making a joke about weight. Sat night Marvin goes to jail hurting this man. This is not a game

I wasn’t gonna say nothing but he is making fun of weight cut. He is doing everything to make ufc to cut him and cancel the fight. But this is not gonna happen https://t.co/jKiKuuVPDx — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 22, 2021

I wasn’t gonna say nothing but he is making fun of weight cut. He is doing everything to make ufc to cut him and cancel the fight. But this is not gonna happen

I was being told he will never be allowed to fight in middleweight again. I will do my best to make his opponent last name Magomedov. This is disrespectful to the sports, the coaches, training partners, even worst his team laughing with him and think it is funny — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 22, 2021

I was being told he will never be allowed to fight in middleweight again. I will do my best to make his opponent last name Magomedov. This is disrespectful to the sports, the coaches, training partners, even worst his team laughing with him and think it is funny

I thought the man was going through something personally. And I was going through and he was making a joke . It pissed me off. Marvin will finish him in 4 RD tomorrow @MarvinVettori — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 22, 2021

I thought the man was going through something personally. And I was going through and he was making a joke . It pissed me off. Marvin will finish him in 4 RD tomorrow @MarvinVettori

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz that Paulo Costa missed weight for his fight against Marvin Vettori this Saturday at UFC Vegas 41 in order to get cut by the UFC?