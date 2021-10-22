Marvin Vettori explains how Paulo Costa fight ended up at 205lbs

UFC middleweight title contender Marvin Vettori explains how this Saturday’s Paulo Costa fight ended up taking place at 205lbs.

Vettori and Costa were scheduled to fight in a five-round middleweight bout that headlines UFC Vegas 41, but Costa showed up to fight week heavy and not on track to make weight. With Costa unable to miss the 185lbs middleweight limit, the UFC shifted the fight up to 205lbs instead. Taking to his social media following the announcement of the weight class change, Vettori explained why the fight is taking place at light heavyweight. According to “The Italian Dream,” the weight issues are solely from Costa’s side, but he was still willing to take the fight.

“I feel like it’s good for me to give an explanation to all the fans to what’s going on about the fight. So basically, I came in, ready to make weight, ready to make 185 (pounds) as always. I came in and a little bit after, they told me Costa is overweight. First, they wanted to do 190, and 190 wasn’t enough so 195 then 198, and then 198 was good for a while, we signed a contract for 195 and then he says 195 he can’t make it. So we’re up to 205,” Vettori said (h/t MMAjunkie). “I’m making sure I’m gonna give a fight to all the fans Saturday night, and I won’t let this guy get away with it. So, I accepted the fight and we’re gonna f*cking do it. We’re gonna slap this motherf*cker, you know. We’re gonna f*cking beat him. It’s right for me to do it for all of us and for all the fighters who actually struggle to make weight. It was very disrespectful from his side to come in 30 pounds heavier and I’m ready, man, Let’s go.”

Who do you think the move to 205lbs for this Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa fight benefits more?