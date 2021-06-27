Alexander Volkov reacts after losing decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 30: “I have a lot to grow and work on”

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov reacted after losing a decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 30, saying “I have a lot to grow and work on.”

Volkov lost a unanimous decision to Gane in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 event. Although the striking statistics saw Gane officially only outland Volkov 135 to 115 in significant strikes, the Frenchman won a very wide decision on the judges’ scorecards, with the three cage-side judges scoring the bout 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 in favor of Gane.

Taking to his social media following the fight, Volkov said he makes no excuses for the loss and said he accepts the defeat. However, he does question the wide judges’ scorecards.

Not all battles are equally victorious. The fight was tough and equal, and after reviewing it, it doesn’t seem so obvious to me. But I look at him from my side. It doesn’t matter if you lost or not, the main thing is that you did not win! I have a lot to grow and work on, but this is the path, and everyone has his own. Thanks to those who are near! I’ll be back as soon as possible!

Volkov was the No. 5 ranked heavyweight in the UFC heading into this fight, and he doesn’t figure to drop too much in the standings considering Gane was ranked at No. 3. With the loss, Volkov is now 7-3 overall in the Octagon over 10 appearances in the UFC. He has had some exceptional performances at times, such as in his knockout wins over Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem, but every time he’s had the chance to take the next step and make it to the championship level of the division, he’s lost to Curtis Blaydes, Derrick Lewis, and now Gane. While Volkov is still a top contender, he still has plenty to work on.

