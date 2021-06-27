Ciryl Gane issues statement following win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30: “It confirmed that I’m right there with the best in the world”

Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane issued a statement following his wide decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30.

Gane won a decision after outstriking Volkov over the course of 25 minutes in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 card. For Gane, it was yet another win in MMA as he improved to 9-0 as a pro including a perfect 6-0 mark in the Octagon alone. It was another fantastic performance for Gane, and he’s hoping that he fights for the belt next, which is currently held by his former training partner, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Taking to his social media following his win over Ngannou, Gane issued a statement on his victory, suggesting that beating Volkov proves he’s one of the sport’s elite heavyweights.

Proud of this fight, and proud to have shared the octagon with a warrior like @volkov_alex. It was hard, but it confirmed that I’m right there with the best in the world. I’m proud of my team, @mma_factory_paris, proud of @lopez_fernand and all the work we’ve done, and proud of everyone supporting me. Let the next Chapter begin.

The win over Volkov could potentially earn Gane either a title shot or a No. 1 contender fight the next time he steps into the cage. Beating someone as dangerous and as respected as Volkov is, not to mention taller and heavier, showed that Gane has the talent and the skills to compete with anyone in the world at heavyweight. At this point, Gane believes it’s title shot or bust for him, though it will be interesting to see if UFC president Dana White and the matchmakers believe that he’s ready to fight for the belt next, or if Gane needs one more final test before he gets the chance to fight for gold.

Who do you want to see Ciryl Gane fight next after beating Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30?