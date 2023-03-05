Alexa Grasso isn’t opposed to Valentina Shevchenko rematch: “Of course we can do this again”

If the UFC brass decide to book an immediate rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, don’t expect the newly crowned UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion to shy away.

Grasso was a sizable underdog going into her title fight with Shevchenko at UFC 285 this past Saturday night. Early on in the fight, Grasso had success in the striking game, but Shevchenko used her grappling to stifle Grasso’s attack. Ultimately, Grasso did what champions do and adjusted, utilizing some slick grappling of her own to secure a rear-naked choke finish in the fourth round.

During the UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Grasso said that she’d gladly accept a rematch with Valentina Shevchenko if that’s what UFC officials have planned (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Of course – she was so dominant in the division,” Grasso told reporters at the UFC 285 post-fight news conference. “Of course we can do this again.”

As far as executing her game plan is concerned, Grasso said she was able to correctly study some of Shevchenko’s tendencies.

“We knew that she was going to spin, and it was easier to take the back from that position, so I was just waiting for that moment,” Grasso said. “I was hoping that she would spin. It happened in the (Joanne Wood fight), and I knew that I was able and easier to get the back on that moment, so I was just waiting for the opportunity.”

Grasso made history with her victory over “Bullet.” She is the first female born in Mexico to win a UFC title. Alexa Grasso said a lot of time and effort went into her journey to become a UFC champion. She even recalled people not believing in her dream to capture a world title in MMA, and she has dedicated this victory to her team and those who believed she could get the job done.