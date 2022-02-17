Alex Hernandez reflects on tough loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 271: “May the Charles Oliveira Gods grant me wisdom”

UFC lightweight Alex Hernandez has taken the time to reflect on a tough loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 271.

In the lead-up to fight night on Saturday, the biggest concern for Alex Hernandez was his placement on the card. Then, when the second round of his bout with Renato Moicano got underway, he had a whole host of other problems to deal with as he was beaten from pillar to post by the Brazilian before being submitted.

It continued his theme of winning one and losing one, dropping his record to 4-4 in his last eight fights.

After taking a few days to think about what went down, Hernandez took to social media earlier in the week and didn’t hold back when discussing his feelings.

“I love you Texas so damn much. Thank you for the support Saturday night. That atmosphere is truly one of the most intoxicating and incredible experiences I could hope to hold in my life. I couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you @danawhite @seanshelby @mickmaynard2 @huntercampbell for the opportunity on such a huge card. I am, of course, extremely disappointed in myself. The brutality of this sport lies in the vulnerability of it all.

That was a quick turn of events. Good counter combo and snag to the body he caught with that knee… hadn’t felt that before. Awesome job and hats off to my opponent.

I don’t know what’s next. That one was pretty defeating. Maybe try my hand in digital art or fly drones for sport… I hear that’s making a killing.

More seriously, I’ve got a lot to reflect on. The initial thoughts following the fight are not irrational but they’re unforgiving. Need time to level the head. Being part idiot and partly delusional, I’ll probably go at this thing one or two more times just to ensure all the screws are loose. We’ll see. Grateful to be truly LIVING and having the opportunity to fail to such great proportions.

May the Charles Oliveira Gods grant me wisdom.”

