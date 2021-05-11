UFC welterweight Alan Jouban announces his retirement

Alan Jouban announced Monday that his time as a fighter has come to an end.

The UFC welterweight took to Twitter to share that he will be sticking to the analyst desk as he heads into retirement.

So I’ll focus my time now on broadcasting where I can still share my passion and knowledge for the sport with with everyone at home. Thank you to everyone for all the love over the years. I look forward to becoming a staple in the sport from this end now aswell. 🙏🏼👊🏻 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 11, 2021

“I’d like to officially announce my retirement from MMA,” Alan Jouban tweeted. “Fighting and the @ufc have given me everything I have today! I would not change a single thing from my journey because I got to live my dream and not know what was next.

“My coaches, my teammates, those of you that were apart of this, I appreciate you so much! Thank you to my supporters and even my opponents along the way. Injuries, age and life have shown me that it’s time. If I can’t compete to my fullest, then I won’t.

“So I’ll focus my time now on broadcasting where I can still share my passion and knowledge for the sport with with everyone at home,” he continued. “Thank you to everyone for all the love over the years. I look forward to becoming a staple in the sport from this end now aswell. Folded handsFisted hand”

Alan Jouban, 38, joined the UFC in 2014 with a 9-2 record. A perpetually entertaining fighter among the 170-pound ranks, “Brahma” was commonly known for his background as a professional Versace model.

In his 13 fights with the promotion, Jouban went 8-5 where he picked up notable victories over the likes of Belal Muhammad, Mike Perry, Ben Saunders, and Seth Baczynski.

UFC 255 in November 2020 will go down as the last event Jouban will have fought at. As the third fight of the night, the Lafayette, Louisiana native went on to pitch a 30-27 shutout on the judges’ scorecards against Jared Gooden.

Alan Jouban eventually began doing analyst over the course of his career and worked the desk as recently as UFC Vegas 26 this past weekend.