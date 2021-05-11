Dan Hardy asks for release from UFC fighter contract, says ‘I’d love to fight in Japan’

No longer under contract with the UFC as a commentator, former welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy now hopes to part ways as a fighter.

Despite it nearly being 10 years since “The Outlaw” stepped foot inside the Octagon, Hardy still aims for a return to competition if possible. But first, he needs to be released from his UFC fighter contract.

“The only thing that’s happened is I’ve asked two different people for my release from the UFC,” Hardy told Submission Radio. “Because obviously with one contract coming to an end, it would make sense for me to leave with my fight contract as well. So I’m currently trying to get my release from the UFC so then I can start looking at other places.

“I’ve got a few ideas and a few options that I’d like to consider. But it’s just getting a hold of someone, I might have to recruit Joshua Fabia to get someone’s attention at some point.”

Hardy’s mention of Joshua Fabia is in reference to the recent situation(s) that led to longtime UFC veteran Diego Sanchez’s release.

The 38-year old Dan Hardy (25-10) has been open to making a return to action for several years now. Having always liked the idea of matchups with more established veterans like Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Matt Brown, Nick Diaz, and even a Carlos Condit rematch, Hardy understands that the UFC doesn’t quite match veterans together anymore.

Therefore Hardy sees a whole new world of possibilities awaiting him with a potential escape from the UFC’s clutches.

“I’d love to fight in Japan,” Hardy said. “I’ve always been a fan of Japan. RIZIN, ONE Championship are doing amazing things.

“Just as soon as that UFC door closed, so many other doors opened, and different options, not even just MMA. I’ve got other things I would consider as well. The world’s much bigger than I actually realized, I think, so now I’m starting to look at these other organizations, and different weight classes as well. I could jump into some of these at middleweight and light heavyweight and fancy my chances. We’ll see what happens.”

Dan Hardy last fought in September 2012 when picking up a unanimous decision win over Amir Sadollah.