Dana White touts UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time: “I don’t think people give him enough credit”

Dana White is touting UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time.

It will be Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in a heavyweight title fight on Saturday, November 11th at UFC 295 which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jones, 36, will be defending his title against Stipe Miocic, 40.

Miocic is coming off his most recent loss to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in March of 2021 via knockout.

Well, according to UFC President, Dana White, he believes that ‘Bones’ is the best fighter of all time.

Sitting down with on ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson‘, Dana White had this to say about heavyweight champion Jon Jones:

“I mean the guy is the best. He’s the best, he’s the greatest. He’s one of the greatest fighters of all time period, in all of combat sports. I don’t think the people give him enough credit. The guy is undefeated, he’s never lost in MMA, went right through f**king murderer’s row, at light heavyweight as a young f**king guy, then moves up to heavyweight and wins in heavyweight.

Asked about Jones being crazy, White responded:

“All fighters are crazy – you know that. What makes Jon Jones so f**king unique and so special is all the things that he did outside the Octagon and outside of the sport, yet he still destroyed everybody he fought. It’s pretty fascinating when you’re dealing with professional fighters, you have to be a little crazy to be a professional fighter.”

Continuing, Dana White said:

“Jon Jones is one of those guys, that when he’s gone, is when he’ll really get the credit that he absolutely deserves. He is a bad motherf**cker.”

Touching on Jones upcoming fight with Miocic at UFC 295, White said:

“Jon’s talking about retiring after that fight, but we’ll see what happens, we’ll see how it plays out. I mean he’s so f**king good. I think it will depend on what challenges are out there for him if he wins.”

Do you agree with Dana Whites’ commentary concerning Jon Jones?

