Dana White touts UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time: “I don’t think people give him enough credit”

By Susan Cox - August 11, 2023
Dana White is touting UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time.

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus

It will be Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in a heavyweight title fight on Saturday, November 11th at UFC 295 which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jones, 36, will be defending his title against Stipe Miocic, 40.

Miocic is coming off his most recent loss to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in March of 2021 via knockout.

Well, according to UFC President, Dana White, he believes that ‘Bones’ is the best fighter of all time.

Sitting down with on ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson‘, Dana White had this to say about heavyweight champion Jon Jones:

“I mean the guy is the best. He’s the best, he’s the greatest. He’s one of the greatest fighters of all time period, in all of combat sports. I don’t think the people give him enough credit. The guy is undefeated, he’s never lost in MMA, went right through f**king murderer’s row, at light heavyweight as a young f**king guy, then moves up to heavyweight and wins in heavyweight.

Asked about Jones being crazy, White responded:

“All fighters are crazy – you know that. What makes Jon Jones so f**king unique and so special is all the things that he did outside the Octagon and outside of the sport, yet he still destroyed everybody he fought. It’s pretty fascinating when you’re dealing with professional fighters, you have to be a little crazy to be a professional fighter.”

Continuing, Dana White said:

“Jon Jones is one of those guys, that when he’s gone, is when he’ll really get the credit that he absolutely deserves. He is a bad motherf**cker.”

Touching on Jones upcoming fight with Miocic at UFC 295, White said:

“Jon’s talking about retiring after that fight, but we’ll see what happens, we’ll see how it plays out. I mean he’s so f**king good. I think it will depend on what challenges are out there for him if he wins.”

Do you agree with Dana Whites’ commentary concerning Jon Jones?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

Sergei Pavlovich, Tai Tuivasa, UFC Orlando, UFC

Tai Tuivasa discusses the heavy hands on UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “The first hit and I knew I was f**ked”

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023
Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov

Vadim Nemkov announces move to heavyweight, will likely vacate the Bellator light heavyweight title

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

Vadim Nemkov has confirmed his desire to make the move up to heavyweight following a successful run at 205 pounds.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on the five greatest UFC fighters of all time: “Matt Hughes would have to make the list”

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on who would be in the top five conversation for greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Coach claims Dricus Du Plessis may not receive a title shot after failing to step up against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

City Kickboxing’s Eugene Bareman has questioned whether or not Dricus du Plessis will end up receiving a title shot.

Tyson Nam, UFC
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three fighters

Jeffrey Walter - August 10, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal open to transitioning to WWE as long as "the compensation makes sense"

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023
Dustin Jacoby
UFC

Dustin Jacoby believes he made a "statement" with first-round knockout over Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

Dustin Jacoby says his back was against the wall at UFC Nashville.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque details recovery from brain bleed ahead of Rafael dos Anjos fight: "That was definitely unfortunate"

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque has discussed his return against Rafael dos Anjos.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

Court certifies billion dollar class action lawsuit against UFC as judge slams 'unfettered power' by company

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023

Former UFC fighters earned a massive victory in the courtroom earlier this week.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Rafael dos Anjos hopeful Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler doesn't happen: "Other guys deserve that fight"

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t believe Conor McGregor should fight Michael Chandler.