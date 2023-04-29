UFC Vegas 72: ‘Song vs. Simon’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon.
Song (19-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included a knockout win over Marlon Moraes.
Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (20-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Jack Shore in July of last year. The 30-year-old American hasn’t tasted defeated since 2019 when he suffered a decision loss to Rob Font.
UFC Vegas 72 is co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Caio Borralho taking on Michal Oleksiejczuk.
Borralho (13-1 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a twelve-fight unbeaten streak, including three straights wins under the UFC banner. ‘The Natural’ is coming off a decision win over Makhmud Muradov in his most recent effort this past October.
Meanwhile, Oleksiejczuk (18-5 MMA) will be looking to build off the momentum from his first-round knockout victory over Cody Brundage this past December. ‘Hussar’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights.
Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 72 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)
Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon – Yadong def. Simon via TKO at 1:10 of Round 5
Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk – Borralho def. Oleksiejczuk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of Round 2
Caio Borralho gets the submission win! 🥋 #UFCVegas72 https://t.co/QbcaECjZ8U
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023
Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Vieira def. Brundage via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:28 of Round 2
Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla – Padilla def. Erosa via TKO (punches) at 1:41 of Round 1
Fernando Padilla gets the first-round stoppage win 🔥 #UFCVegas72
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima – De Lima def. Cortes-Acosta by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters – Waters def. Quinlan by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
UFC Vegas 72 Prelims (4:30pm EST on ESPN+)
Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier – Buday def. Collier by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson – Durden def. Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger – Alekseeva def. Egger via first-round submission (kneebar) at 2:11 of Round 1
Russian Ronda with the submission finish 🥋 #UFCVegas72 https://t.co/1XyKx7ZXTq
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 29, 2023
Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee – McGhee def. Newson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03 of Round 2
Marcus McGhee picks up the submission win at UFC Vegas 72 🥋 #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/swPBHDEDMg
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 29, 2023
Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth – Horth def. Cowan by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 main event between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM