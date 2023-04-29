UFC Vegas 72: ‘Song vs. Simon’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon.

Song (19-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included a knockout win over Marlon Moraes.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (20-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Jack Shore in July of last year. The 30-year-old American hasn’t tasted defeated since 2019 when he suffered a decision loss to Rob Font.

UFC Vegas 72 is co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Caio Borralho taking on Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Borralho (13-1 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a twelve-fight unbeaten streak, including three straights wins under the UFC banner. ‘The Natural’ is coming off a decision win over Makhmud Muradov in his most recent effort this past October.

Meanwhile, Oleksiejczuk (18-5 MMA) will be looking to build off the momentum from his first-round knockout victory over Cody Brundage this past December. ‘Hussar’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon – Yadong def. Simon via TKO at 1:10 of Round 5

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk – Borralho def. Oleksiejczuk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of Round 2

Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Vieira def. Brundage via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:28 of Round 2

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla – Padilla def. Erosa via TKO (punches) at 1:41 of Round 1

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima – De Lima def. Cortes-Acosta by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters – Waters def. Quinlan by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Vegas 72 Prelims (4:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier – Buday def. Collier by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson – Durden def. Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger – Alekseeva def. Egger via first-round submission (kneebar) at 2:11 of Round 1

Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee – McGhee def. Newson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03 of Round 2

Marcus McGhee picks up the submission win at UFC Vegas 72 🥋 #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/swPBHDEDMg — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 29, 2023

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth – Horth def. Cowan by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

