BKFC 41: ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ Live Results and Highlights

Bare Knuckle Boxing takes center stage tonight at 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colorado, as Mike Perry takes on Luke Rockhold in the BKFC 41 main event.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Page last August at BKFC London. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 2-0 to start his Bare Knuckle Boxing career and believes the former UFC middleweight champion will be his next victim in the sport.

Meanwhile, Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-0 BKFC) will be making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening. ‘Rocky’ ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing streak, his latest coming against Paulo Costa in August of last year. Rockhold later asked for and was granted his release from the promotion, allowing the California native to sign a lucrative one-fight deal with BKFC.

The co-main event of BKFC 41 features former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez taking on former featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes.

Alvarez (30-8 and two No Contests MMA, 0-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since April of 2021, where he suffered a loss to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE on TNT 4. The Philadelphia native later asked for and was granted his release from ONE Championship. Eddie’s last win came back in 2019, when he defeated Eduard Folayang by first-round submission.

Meanwhile, Chad Mendes (1-0 BKFC, 18-5 MMA) hasn’t fought since February 2022, where he scored a fourth-round TKO win over Joshuah Alvarez at KnuckleMania 2 (see that here). Prior to that, ‘Money’ was coming off a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski under the UFC banner.

Also featured on tonight’s BKFC 41: ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ main card is a heavyweight contest between Ben Rothwell and Josh Watson.

Rothwell (39-14 MMA, 1-0 BKFC) made his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut in October of 2022, where he scored a first-round KO victory over Bobo O’Bannon (see that here).

Meanwhile, Josh Watson (2-1 BKFC) is coming off an impressive knockout victory over Greg Hardy at KnuckleMania 3 (see that here).

BKFC 41 Main Card (9pm EST on FITE TV)

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes

Bec Rawlings vs. Christine Ferea

Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Watson

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller –

