Fighter’s cauliflower ear explodes leading to TKO stoppage at UWC 43 (Video)

A fighter’s cauliflower ear exploded leading to TKO stoppage at last night’s UWC 43 event in Tijuana, Mexico.

Jose Penaloza challenged reigning UWC featherweight champion Dorian Ramos in last night’s main event title fight.

As seen in the photos below courtesy of Caposa on Twitter, Penaloza’s cauliflower ear appeared to be on the verge of exploding heading into round two of the contest.

This fight was almost just stopped due to dude's ear being on the verge of exploding #UWC43 pic.twitter.com/T4SgIgMSHQ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 29, 2023

Unfortunately for Jose, Caposa’s assessment proved to be correct. After Ramos scored a takedown, he began unloading some heavy ground and pound shots which ultimately caused Penaloza’s ear to rupture in gruesome fashion. The referee quickly picked up on the injury (thanks in part to all the blood) and quickly called a halt to the contest.

Fighters cauliflower ear explodes leading to TKO stoppage at UWC 43 😱 #UWC43 #MMA pic.twitter.com/8lwUXXBr3w — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 29, 2023

Cauliflower ears, also known as perichondral hematomas, are caused by repeated blunt-force trauma to the side of the head. The blows cause blood clots that lead to significant swelling of the ear.

In a recent video uploaded to Twitter, Dr. David Abbasi explained cauliflower ear injuries:

“This is an example of draining a cauliflower ear. Now this (injury) usually occurs in grappling sports like jiu-jitsu when trauma to the ear causes the skin and blood supply to separate from the cartilage. If you don’t drain it right away, it can scar up and harden.”

While cauliflower ears are certainly not uncommon in MMA, it is not often that we actually see one explode during a fight.

Hopefully Jose Penaloza can make a quick recovery and return to action again soon.

