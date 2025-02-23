UFC Seattle Bonus Report: Jean Silva one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

The Octagon returned to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, and four fighters ended up walking away with performance bonuses.

The event was headlined by a highly anticipated bantamweight matchup between former champion Henry Cejudo and perennial contender Song Yadong. The contest proved to be a fun fight for as long as it lasted. Unfortunately, after a strong showing through the opening two rounds, Song Yadong wound up hitting Henry Cejudo with two fouls, one a low blow, the second a double eye poke. The second foul ultimately caused an abrupt end to the contest, as ‘Tripe C’ could no longer see out of his left eye and was unable to continue. Despite the fouls, the bout was ruled a technical decision which went in favor of ‘The Kung Fu Kid’.

UFC Seattle was co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Anthony Hernandez. The contest resulted in a seventh straight victory for ‘Fluffy’, who despite having an early scare in round one, was able to smother and control ‘All In’ for the final ten minutes on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Light heavyweight fighters Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Seattle main card. ‘Atomic’ ultimately won the contest by split decision.

Performance of the night: Jean Silva earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ricky Simon pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Javid Basharat (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Seattle event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

