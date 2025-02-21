Dana White explains Ilia Topuria vacating UFC featherweight title

By Harry Kettle - February 21, 2025

UFC president Dana White has explained why Ilia Topuria decided to vacate the featherweight championship.

Ilia Topuria

As announced by Dana White, Ilia Topuria is leaving the featherweight division. In the wake of his incredible wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, he’s decided to make the jump up to lightweight. He’s already going to go down as one of the best ever at 145 pounds, and now, he has his sights firmly on acquiring a second world title at a brand new weight class.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev’s manager sounds off on possible Ilia Topuria bout: “We already gave chances to featherweight champ”

Of course, there are still plenty of questions circulating regarding why he’s decided to make the leap. There’s still a lot out there for Topuria to accomplish at featherweight, and yet, he’s made the decision to shift courses – opting to go head first into the lion’s den in the lightweight division.

During his Instagram Live, White spoke candidly about the reasons why Topuria will no longer compete at featherweight.

 

Ilia Topuria will vacate his undisputed UFC featherweight title with plans to move up to lightweight, Dana White announced.

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will fight for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314 in Miami on April 12. pic.twitter.com/36OYhxKdzk

— ESPN (@espn) February 20, 2025

White reveals reason for Topuria’s move

“Topuria has felt like he’s done all he can in that division, and he feels like he’s cemented his legacy, and his body cannot make the weight anymore,” White said on Instagram Live Wednesday evening. “So Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title. … As soon as the first punch is thrown in (Volkanovski vs. Lopes), the title is vacated.

“We will announce what Topuria’s next fight will be when we get it done.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you excited to see Ilia Topuria change divisions? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Ilia Topuria UFC

