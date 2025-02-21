Dana White explains Ilia Topuria vacating UFC featherweight title

UFC president Dana White has explained why Ilia Topuria decided to vacate the featherweight championship.

As announced by Dana White, Ilia Topuria is leaving the featherweight division. In the wake of his incredible wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, he’s decided to make the jump up to lightweight. He’s already going to go down as one of the best ever at 145 pounds, and now, he has his sights firmly on acquiring a second world title at a brand new weight class.

Of course, there are still plenty of questions circulating regarding why he’s decided to make the leap. There’s still a lot out there for Topuria to accomplish at featherweight, and yet, he’s made the decision to shift courses – opting to go head first into the lion’s den in the lightweight division.

During his Instagram Live, White spoke candidly about the reasons why Topuria will no longer compete at featherweight.