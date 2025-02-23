Pros react after Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision at UFC Seattle

By Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Seattle event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Henry Cejudo taking on Song Yadong.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong

Cejudo (16-5 MMA), a former two-division UFC champion, was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Triple C’ was coming off back-to-back decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Herny Cejudo had put together a six-fight winning streak which culminated in him capturing both the promotion’s flyweight title and bantamweight championship.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (22-8-1 MMA) also entered tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to former champ Petr Yan in his most previous effort 11 months ago at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez.

Tonight’s UFC Seattle main event proved to be a fun fight for as long as it lasted. Unfortunately, after a strong showing through the opening two rounds, Song Yadong wound up hitting Henry Cejudo with two fouls, one a low blow, the second a double eye poke. The second foul ultimately caused an abrupt end to the contest, as ‘Tripe C’ could no longer see out of his left eye and was unable to continue. Despite the fouls, the bout was ruled a technical decision which went in favor of ‘The Kung Fu Kid’.

Official UFC Seattle Results: Song Yadong def. Henry Cejudo via technical decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cejudo vs. Song’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Song Yadong defeating Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle:

Who would you like to see Song Yadong fight next following his technical decision victory over Henry Cejudo this evening in Washington? Do you think a rematch is in order given the controversial finish?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC UFC Seattle

Related

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong, UFC Seattle, Results, UFC

UFC Seattle Results: Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025
Anthony Hernandez
Brendan Allen

UFC Seattle Results: Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez.

Alonzo Menifield
UFC

UFC Seattle Results: Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker.

UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo, Results, Song Yadong, UFC
Song Yadong

UFC Seattle: 'Cejudo vs. Song' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

The Octagon returns to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier backs Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has backed old rival Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett when they collide at UFC 314.

Ilia Topuria Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why he's surprised by Ilia Topuria's lightweight switch

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling gives his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Modestas Bukauskas
Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas eager to fight "dangerous" Raffael Cerqueira at UFC Seattle

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Modestas Bukauskas is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Seattle on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya doesn't think he's "washed" but admits he won't be UFC champion again

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Israel Adesanya knows he likely won’t UFC gold again, but he knows he isn’t washed.

Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes claims UFC forced Ilia Topuria to vacate featherweight title for lightweight move: "They were very clear"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Featherweight contender Diego Lopes has claimed the UFC is done with two-division champions.