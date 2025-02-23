Pros react after Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision at UFC Seattle

Tonight’s UFC Seattle event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Henry Cejudo taking on Song Yadong.

Cejudo (16-5 MMA), a former two-division UFC champion, was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Triple C’ was coming off back-to-back decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Herny Cejudo had put together a six-fight winning streak which culminated in him capturing both the promotion’s flyweight title and bantamweight championship.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (22-8-1 MMA) also entered tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to former champ Petr Yan in his most previous effort 11 months ago at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez.

Tonight’s UFC Seattle main event proved to be a fun fight for as long as it lasted. Unfortunately, after a strong showing through the opening two rounds, Song Yadong wound up hitting Henry Cejudo with two fouls, one a low blow, the second a double eye poke. The second foul ultimately caused an abrupt end to the contest, as ‘Tripe C’ could no longer see out of his left eye and was unable to continue. Despite the fouls, the bout was ruled a technical decision which went in favor of ‘The Kung Fu Kid’.

Official UFC Seattle Results: Song Yadong def. Henry Cejudo via technical decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cejudo vs. Song’ below:

Big fight for Cejudo here. Does he take home the W? — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 23, 2025

We got the 12th man out tonight! #UFCSeattle — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 23, 2025

The speed of this fight is insane. #UFCSeattle — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 23, 2025

Big eyepoke from Song. Would like to see the rest of this fight stay clean and keep the fight fair for both #UFCSeattle — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 23, 2025

Ref should take a point from Song. Eye poke like that can change the fight #UFCSeattle — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 23, 2025

These Significant strike numbers seem off!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 23, 2025

Well damn — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 23, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Song Yadong defeating Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle:

Who misses me? May or June I’m ready to go 👊🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) February 23, 2025

Bitter end to an epic card — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 23, 2025

Who would you like to see Song Yadong fight next following his technical decision victory over Henry Cejudo this evening in Washington? Do you think a rematch is in order given the controversial finish?