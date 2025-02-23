UFC Seattle: ‘Cejudo vs. Song’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

The Octagon returns to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong.

UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo, Results, Song Yadong, UFC

Cejudo (16-4 MMA), a former two-division UFC champion, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Triple C’ is coming off back-t0-back decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Herny Cejudo had put together a six-fight winning streak which culminated in him capturing both the promotion’s flyweight title and bantamweight championship.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (21-8-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to former champ Petr Yan 11 months ago at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ had earned back-t0-back wins over Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez.

UFC Seattle is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest featuring Brendan Allen taking on Anthony Hernandez.

Brendan Allen

Allen (24-6 MMA) was most previously seen in action at last September’s UFC Paris event, where he suffered a decision loss to streaking contender Nassourdine Imavov. Prior to that setback, ‘All In’ had put together a seven-fight win streak, which included submission wins over Bruno Silva and Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (13-2 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fifth-round TKO victory over Michel Pereira last October. ‘Fluffy’ has earned stoppage wins in five of his past six fights, including a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan and a submission win over Roman Kopylov.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Seattle Main Card (9 pm EST on ESPN+)

135 lbs.: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong –

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez –

140 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto –

145 lbs.: Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan –

205 lbs.: Julius Walker vs. Alonzo Menifield –

UFC Seattle Prelims (6 pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan –

145 lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa –

185 lbs.: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein – Abdul-Malik def. Klein via TKO at 3:24 of Round 2

135 lbs.: Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat – Simon def. Basharat via KO (punch) at 3:58 of Round 1

175 lbs.: Austin Vanderford vs. Nikolay Veretennikov – Vanderford def. Veretennikov via TKO (punches) at 4:20 of Round 2

185 lbs.: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric – Ruziboev def. McConico via TKO (punches) at 0:33 of Round 2

205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira – Bukauskas def. Cerqueira via KO (punches) at 2:12 of Round 1

Who are you picking to emerge victorious in tonight’s bantamweight main event between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC UFC Seattle

Related

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier backs Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025
Ilia Topuria Daniel Cormier
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier explains why he's surprised by Ilia Topuria's lightweight switch

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s decision to make a move up to the lightweight division.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling gives his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Modestas Bukauskas
Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas eager to fight "dangerous" Raffael Cerqueira at UFC Seattle

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Modestas Bukauskas is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Seattle on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya doesn't think he's "washed" but admits he won't be UFC champion again

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Israel Adesanya knows he likely won’t UFC gold again, but he knows he isn’t washed.

Diego Lopes claims UFC forced Ilia Topuria to vacate featherweight title for lightweight move: "They were very clear"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025
Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler predicts first-round knockout win over Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 314: "It's a bad matchup"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Michael Chandler believes his UFC 314 meeting with Paddy Pimblett won’t be close.

Aljamain Sterling, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull takes aim at Aljamain Sterling for rejecting offer to fight him: "He ran!"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull is taking aim at Aljamain Sterling ahead of his UFC debut.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo considering return to flyweight division after UFC Seattle: "There could be a resurrection"

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Henry Cejudo is open to returning to his former stomping grounds.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's team not keen on fighting Ilia Topuria next after 'El Matador' vacates UFC gold

Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has praise for Ilia Topuria, but he’s still not keen on “El Matador” getting a UFC lightweight title shot.