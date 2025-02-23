UFC Seattle: ‘Cejudo vs. Song’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong.

Cejudo (16-4 MMA), a former two-division UFC champion, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Triple C’ is coming off back-t0-back decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Herny Cejudo had put together a six-fight winning streak which culminated in him capturing both the promotion’s flyweight title and bantamweight championship.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (21-8-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to former champ Petr Yan 11 months ago at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ had earned back-t0-back wins over Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez.

UFC Seattle is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest featuring Brendan Allen taking on Anthony Hernandez.

Allen (24-6 MMA) was most previously seen in action at last September’s UFC Paris event, where he suffered a decision loss to streaking contender Nassourdine Imavov. Prior to that setback, ‘All In’ had put together a seven-fight win streak, which included submission wins over Bruno Silva and Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (13-2 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fifth-round TKO victory over Michel Pereira last October. ‘Fluffy’ has earned stoppage wins in five of his past six fights, including a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan and a submission win over Roman Kopylov.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Seattle Main Card (9 pm EST on ESPN+)

135 lbs.: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong –

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez –

140 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto –

145 lbs.: Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan –

205 lbs.: Julius Walker vs. Alonzo Menifield –

UFC Seattle Prelims (6 pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan –

145 lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa –

185 lbs.: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein – Abdul-Malik def. Klein via TKO at 3:24 of Round 2

135 lbs.: Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat – Simon def. Basharat via KO (punch) at 3:58 of Round 1

OH MY GOD! Ricky Simon puts Javid Basharat to sleep #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/U2B1FYTsR8 — Haduucken (@Haduuuucken) February 23, 2025

175 lbs.: Austin Vanderford vs. Nikolay Veretennikov – Vanderford def. Veretennikov via TKO (punches) at 4:20 of Round 2

185 lbs.: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric – Ruziboev def. McConico via TKO (punches) at 0:33 of Round 2

Nursulton Ruziboev finishes Eric McConico in round 2 #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/pCvI1FfpoS — Haduucken (@Haduuuucken) February 22, 2025

205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira – Bukauskas def. Cerqueira via KO (punches) at 2:12 of Round 1

