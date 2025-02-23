Henry Cejudo reacts to Dana White’s blunt comments on UFC Seattle ending

By Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

Henry Cejudo has responded to Dana White following his comments on the unforeseen outcome of the UFC Seattle main event.

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC Seattle

Cejudo shared the Octagon with Song Yadong inside Climate Pledge Arena this past Saturday night. In a night full of exciting bouts and stoppages, the main event ended with a whimper. That’s because Yadong accidentally poked Cejudo in the left eye during the third round.

While Cejudo used all five minutes to recover and made it to the end of the round, he insisted he could not see and the fight had to go to the scorecards early. Yadong was declared the winner via technical decision.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER SONG YADONG DEFEATS HENRY CEJUDO BY TECHNICAL DECISION AT UFC SEATTLE

Henry Cejudo Asks Dana White for Song Yadong Rematch

During the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White made it clear he had no interest in booking a rematch between “Triple C” and “The Kung Fu Kid.” Cejudo has taken to social media to respond.

“Thank you to all of my fans and all of my haters. Well that’s not how I wanted the night to end for the fans, for Song, and definitely not for myself. We need to run this fight back ASAP!!! @danawhite I heard what you said but I encourage you to reconsider. All respect to Song, you are a warrior… but you did not win this fight and I did not lose. We have unfinished business. And I know that you agree.

Run. It. Back.”

Cejudo has now gone 0-3 since coming out of retirement. He’s suffered losses against Aljamain Sterling, current UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, and now Yadong. Time will tell if White will change his stance on a possible rematch between Cejudo and Yadong.

After the fight, Yadong told Michael Bisping that he was disappointed with how things ended and he’d like to go one-on-one with Cejudo again. Meanwhile, Cejudo also revealed that the eye poke caused diplopia, soft tissue damage, and corneal abrasion. We’ll have to wait and see when he will be cleared to compete again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC

Related

Song Yadong UFC Seattle

Song Yadong name drops huge star if he can't get Henry Cejudo rematch following UFC Seattle

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White
UFC

Dana White shuts down rumors of new rule regarding UFC championships

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed a rumor regarding two-division champions.

Dana White Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, MMA, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC boss Dana White teases the fight "people want to see" at bantamweight

BJ Penn Staff - February 23, 2025

It’s not yet clear who UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will defend his title against next. However, company president Dana White dropped a big clue following Saturday’s Fight Night card in Seattle.

Jean Silva, Melsik Baghdasaryan, UFC Seattle, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Seattle Bonus Report: Jean Silva one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

The Octagon returned to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, and four fighters ended up walking away with performance bonuses.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Pros react after Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision at UFC Seattle

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Seattle event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Henry Cejudo taking on Song Yadong.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong, UFC Seattle, Results, UFC

UFC Seattle Results: Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025
Anthony Hernandez
Brendan Allen

UFC Seattle Results: Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez.

Alonzo Menifield
UFC

UFC Seattle Results: Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker.

UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo, Results, Song Yadong, UFC
Song Yadong

UFC Seattle: 'Cejudo vs. Song' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

The Octagon returns to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier backs Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has backed old rival Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett when they collide at UFC 314.