Henry Cejudo reacts to Dana White’s blunt comments on UFC Seattle ending

Henry Cejudo has responded to Dana White following his comments on the unforeseen outcome of the UFC Seattle main event.

Cejudo shared the Octagon with Song Yadong inside Climate Pledge Arena this past Saturday night. In a night full of exciting bouts and stoppages, the main event ended with a whimper. That’s because Yadong accidentally poked Cejudo in the left eye during the third round.

While Cejudo used all five minutes to recover and made it to the end of the round, he insisted he could not see and the fight had to go to the scorecards early. Yadong was declared the winner via technical decision.

