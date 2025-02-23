Henry Cejudo reacts to Dana White’s blunt comments on UFC Seattle ending
Henry Cejudo has responded to Dana White following his comments on the unforeseen outcome of the UFC Seattle main event.
Cejudo shared the Octagon with Song Yadong inside Climate Pledge Arena this past Saturday night. In a night full of exciting bouts and stoppages, the main event ended with a whimper. That’s because Yadong accidentally poked Cejudo in the left eye during the third round.
While Cejudo used all five minutes to recover and made it to the end of the round, he insisted he could not see and the fight had to go to the scorecards early. Yadong was declared the winner via technical decision.
Henry Cejudo Asks Dana White for Song Yadong Rematch
During the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White made it clear he had no interest in booking a rematch between “Triple C” and “The Kung Fu Kid.” Cejudo has taken to social media to respond.
“Thank you to all of my fans and all of my haters. Well that’s not how I wanted the night to end for the fans, for Song, and definitely not for myself. We need to run this fight back ASAP!!! @danawhite I heard what you said but I encourage you to reconsider. All respect to Song, you are a warrior… but you did not win this fight and I did not lose. We have unfinished business. And I know that you agree.
Run. It. Back.”
Cejudo has now gone 0-3 since coming out of retirement. He’s suffered losses against Aljamain Sterling, current UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, and now Yadong. Time will tell if White will change his stance on a possible rematch between Cejudo and Yadong.
After the fight, Yadong told Michael Bisping that he was disappointed with how things ended and he’d like to go one-on-one with Cejudo again. Meanwhile, Cejudo also revealed that the eye poke caused diplopia, soft tissue damage, and corneal abrasion. We’ll have to wait and see when he will be cleared to compete again.
