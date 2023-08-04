Jake Paul says Conor McGregor fight “makes sense” after he knocks out Nate Diaz: “I always said I’d fight him”

By Susan Cox - August 4, 2023
Jake Paul says a Conor McGregor fight ‘makes sense’ after he knocks out Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor

It will be Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz tomorrow, Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The fight will be a 10-round pro boxing match contested at 185 pounds and will stream on DAZN/ESPN+ pay-per-view.

While Pauls’ main focus is knocking Diaz out this weekend, he believes it makes sense to fight Conor McGregor next.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor

Image via: @Jakepaul and @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Paul, speaking at a media scrum with reporters on Thursday, ahead of his boxing bout with Diaz, shared his thoughts on a fight with McGregor:

“When I knock out Nate Diaz and do what Conor couldn’t, it only makes sense for him to want that money fight. I don’t know how serious he’s taking fighting at all, and I don’t know how serious the fight world is taking him.”

Continuing the 26 year old said:

“Who knows if he still has that same appeal. But look, I always said I’d fight him. I’m down. It’s a big, massive event. He obviously has to ask his boss Dana, if he can do that. I’m my own boss. I make my own decisions. I could fight whoever, whenever, wherever. So he’s tied up and even if he wants to do it, Dana might not let him do it.”

As for what the future holds for Jake Paul, while not ruling out the Irishman, he claims there’s lots of ‘big names’ out there to fight (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think Nate was always the plan since he was getting out of the UFC. Right now, I’m just focusing on this fight, and we’ll see what happens moving on from here. There’s still a lot of big names, a lot of big fights to be made. And again, I’m just going to continue challenging myself and continuing to fight big names in the sport.”

Would you like to see a Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor fight? Do you think UFC President, Dana White, would allow that to happen?

Will you be watching tomorrow night and do you think Paul can finish Diaz in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jake Paul UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen

UFC Nashville: ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ Weigh-in Results - 1 fighter misses weight

Susan Cox - August 4, 2023
Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney booked for quick turnaround following submission loss to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

Terrance McKinney has been booked for a quick turnaround after his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77.

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira, UFC 291, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier weighs in after Jan Blachowicz claims “robbery” in UFC 291 loss to Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

Daniel Cormier has reacted to Jan Blachowicz claiming that he was robbed in his UFC 291 clash with Alex Pereira.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Chris Avila reacts following Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul press conference brawl: “Whatever pops off, I’m ready for it all”

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

Chris Avila has given his thoughts following the brawl that broke out between the teams of Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

Ben Rothwell, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, UFC Vegas 42
Marcos Rogério de Lima

Marcos Rogerio de Lima says he “can’t eat properly” following knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

UFC heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima has said he can’t eat properly following his knockout loss to Derrick Lewis.

Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font

Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023
Damon Jackson
Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson expects Billy Quarantillo scrap to be a "dog fight" at UFC Nashville: "Right from the bell it will be crazy firework"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Damon Jackson knows his scrap at UFC Nashville against Billy Quarantillo will be a dog fight.

Brendan Schaub and Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis

Brendan Schaub offered bareknuckle MMA fight against Derrick Lewis in Jorge Masvidal's promotion: "I wouldn't say no"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Brendan Schaub could be making a comeback.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz
UFC

Conor McGregor plans to get the BMF belt and then have his trilogy with Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Conor McGregor has revealed his two-fight plan.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira accuses him of being “without motivation” for more than 2 years: “You are nobody now, again”

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Conor McGregor has gone back and forth with Charles Oliveira.