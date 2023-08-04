Jake Paul says Conor McGregor fight “makes sense” after he knocks out Nate Diaz: “I always said I’d fight him”

Jake Paul says a Conor McGregor fight ‘makes sense’ after he knocks out Nate Diaz.

It will be Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz tomorrow, Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The fight will be a 10-round pro boxing match contested at 185 pounds and will stream on DAZN/ESPN+ pay-per-view.

While Pauls’ main focus is knocking Diaz out this weekend, he believes it makes sense to fight Conor McGregor next.

Paul, speaking at a media scrum with reporters on Thursday, ahead of his boxing bout with Diaz, shared his thoughts on a fight with McGregor:

“When I knock out Nate Diaz and do what Conor couldn’t, it only makes sense for him to want that money fight. I don’t know how serious he’s taking fighting at all, and I don’t know how serious the fight world is taking him.”

Continuing the 26 year old said:

“Who knows if he still has that same appeal. But look, I always said I’d fight him. I’m down. It’s a big, massive event. He obviously has to ask his boss Dana, if he can do that. I’m my own boss. I make my own decisions. I could fight whoever, whenever, wherever. So he’s tied up and even if he wants to do it, Dana might not let him do it.”

As for what the future holds for Jake Paul, while not ruling out the Irishman, he claims there’s lots of ‘big names’ out there to fight (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think Nate was always the plan since he was getting out of the UFC. Right now, I’m just focusing on this fight, and we’ll see what happens moving on from here. There’s still a lot of big names, a lot of big fights to be made. And again, I’m just going to continue challenging myself and continuing to fight big names in the sport.”

