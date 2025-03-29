UFC Mexico City: ‘Moreno vs. Erceg’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

The Octagon returns to Arena CDMX for tonight’s UFC Mexico City, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg.

Moreno (22-8-2 MMA), the promotion’s former flyweight champion, will be competing for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Amir Albazi this past November at UFC Edmonton. Prior to that victory, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had suffered back-to-back losses to Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja respectively.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg (12-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. Prior to those setbacks, the Aussie was riding an impressive 11-fight win streak.

UFC Mexico City is co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober.

Torres (15-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at last September’s UFC 306 event. That setback snapped a 6-fight winning streak for the 30-year-old Mexican standout.

Drew Dober

Meanwhile, Drew Dober (27-14 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a third-round TKO loss to Jean Silva last July. The 36-year-old fan favorite has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Mexico City main card is a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer.

Gastelum (19-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Daniel Rodriguez last June in Saudi Arabia. ‘KG’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joe Pyfer (13-3 MMA) last competed in June of 2024, where he earned a knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. Prior to that, the up-and-coming contender had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Mexico City Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125) –

Manuel Torres (156) vs. Drew Dober (155) –

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185) –

Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Vince Morales (136) –

David Martinez (135) vs. Saimon Oliveira (135) –

Ronaldo Rodriguez (127)* vs. Kevin Borjas (125) –

UFC Mexico City Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126) –

Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs. Ateba Gautier (186) –

Christian Rodriguez (146) vs. Melquizael Costa (145) –

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116) –

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156) –

Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Gabriel Miranda (145) –

MarQuel Mederos (156) vs. Austin Hubbard (156) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s men’s flyweight headliner between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg?

