Demetrious Johnson understands Alexandre Pantoja callout, calls UFC champion best flyweight today

Demetrious Johnson Praises Alexandre Pantoja

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Demetrious Johnson shared his belief that Alexandre Pantoja is undoubtedly the best flyweight in MMA today.

“Oh absolutely, 100 percent,” Johnson said about ranking Pantoja at No. 1. “Him and Kyoji Horiguchi [at the top]. Kyoji Horiguchi hasn’t been fighting the top quality opponents that Alexandre Pantoja has fought.

“Alexandre Pantoja just beat Kai Asakura. Kai Asakura has a win over Kyoji Horiguchi. Kyoji Horiguchi has a win over Kai Asakura and then when you look at what Pantoja [has done]. He beat Brandon Moreno. Pantoja’s beating everybody right now. I would put Alexandre Pantoja at the very top.”

While fans may never get to see Johnson and Pantoja collide inside the Octagon, “Mighty Mouse” understands why the Brazilian champion called him out.

“I think that it’s a great callout because that probably got more buzz than him beating Kai Asakura. Because not everybody knew who Kai Asakura was. That’s just my viewpoint of the fan interactions, social media hits. We took that social clip and we clipped it and it made us like $1,000 to be honest with you. Just from the metrics alone when we look at things, that’s kind of what I do now and that’s what we viewed it as.”

Pantoja’s next bout hasn’t been made official at this time. Much has been made over whether it’ll be Kai Kara-France or Manel Kape who will challenge for the flyweight gold next. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates.