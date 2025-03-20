Demetrious Johnson understands Alexandre Pantoja callout, calls UFC champion best flyweight today

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Demetrious Johnson has high praise for Alexandre Pantoja.

Demetrious Johnson

Pantoja is the reigning UFC Flyweight Champion. His most recent title defense took place at the UFC 310 pay-per-view against Kai Asakura. Pantoja secured a second-round technical submission finish to retain the 125-pound gold. After the fight, Pantoja called out Johnson, who retired from pro MMA competition in Sept. 2024.

“Mighty Mouse” has no intention of returning to the cage, but he is giving Pantoja his flowers.

RELATED: DEMETRIOUS JOHNSON OPENS UP ON DECISION TO REJECT UFC TITLE SHOT OFFER FROM ALEXANDRE PANTOJA: “MY LEGACY DOESN’T NEED HIM”

Demetrious Johnson Praises Alexandre Pantoja

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Demetrious Johnson shared his belief that Alexandre Pantoja is undoubtedly the best flyweight in MMA today.

“Oh absolutely, 100 percent,” Johnson said about ranking Pantoja at No. 1. “Him and Kyoji Horiguchi [at the top]. Kyoji Horiguchi hasn’t been fighting the top quality opponents that Alexandre Pantoja has fought.

“Alexandre Pantoja just beat Kai Asakura. Kai Asakura has a win over Kyoji Horiguchi. Kyoji Horiguchi has a win over Kai Asakura and then when you look at what Pantoja [has done]. He beat Brandon Moreno. Pantoja’s beating everybody right now. I would put Alexandre Pantoja at the very top.”

While fans may never get to see Johnson and Pantoja collide inside the Octagon, “Mighty Mouse” understands why the Brazilian champion called him out.

“I think that it’s a great callout because that probably got more buzz than him beating Kai Asakura. Because not everybody knew who Kai Asakura was. That’s just my viewpoint of the fan interactions, social media hits. We took that social clip and we clipped it and it made us like $1,000 to be honest with you. Just from the metrics alone when we look at things, that’s kind of what I do now and that’s what we viewed it as.”

Pantoja’s next bout hasn’t been made official at this time. Much has been made over whether it’ll be Kai Kara-France or Manel Kape who will challenge for the flyweight gold next. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Demetrious Johnson UFC

Related

Alex Pereira

Former UFC champion reveals key changes Alex Pereira needs to make in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025
Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Sean Brady warns Leon Edwards not to overlook UFC London fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Sean Brady believes Leon Edwards is making a mistake before their fight this weekend.

Colby Covington UFC weigh-in
Paul Felder

UFC commentator believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain MAGA persona

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain his ‘heel’ persona these days.

Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' coach blames Belal Muhammad defeat on 5am fight time

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC star Leon Edwards’ coach has once again questioned the 5am start time from his defeat to Belal Muhammad last year.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev claims he has already accepted date for next fight

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has claimed that he’s already accepted a date for his next fight.

Belal Muhammad

Video: Belal Muhammad leaves hilarious happy birthday message for Leon Edwards fan

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025
Leon Edwards, Sean Brady
Leon Edwards

Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

In the main event of UFC London, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will take on Sean Brady. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a +130 underdog while the American is a -166 favorite on FanDuel.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has shared his prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen reacts to Sean O'Malley likely getting next UFC title shot: "I just wanted to fight him"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Cory Sandhagen has no issue with Sean O’Malley getting the next UFC bantamweight title shot.

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira remains interested in 'BMF' title rematch against Max Holloway: "BMF belt is the only thing missing"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira badly wants a rematch with ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway.