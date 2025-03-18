Jean Silva responds to Bryce Mitchell’s “demonic” claims

By Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Jean Silva has responded to claims made by Bryce Mitchell that he is being possessed by a legion of demons.

Jean Silva UFC

As we know, Bryce Mitchell is a pretty complicated character. In addition to being a top-class mixed martial artist, he’s also quite an outspoken person. He’s said some chaotic things on social media throughout the course of his career, and that’s certainly true of the last few months. Most notably, he made some comments about Adolf Hitler that really caused a stir.

At UFC 314, Mitchell will return to the Octagon when he slogs it out with Jean Silva. On one hand, Bryce will be seen as someone who can do some real damage with his wrestling. On the other, Silva is one of the fastest-rising stars in the entire sport.

In just a few short weeks, we’ll get the chance to find out who can make their style work the best. Before that, though, Silva had a response for Mitchell’s claim that he is possessed by a legion of demons.

Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.

— Jean de Lord Silva (@Jeansilvamma96) March 18, 2025

Silva responds to Mitchell

“Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.”

