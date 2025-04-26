UFC Kansas City: ‘Garry vs. Prates’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates.

Garry (15-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering his first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at this past December’s UFC 310 event. Prior to that setback, ‘The Future’ had gone a perfect 8-0 inside of the Octagon, earning wins over Michael Page, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (21-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Neil Magny this past November. ‘The Nightmare’ has earned all nine of his most recent victories by way of KO / TKO, with four of those finishes coming under the UFC banner.

UFC Kansas City is co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former title challenger Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang.

Smith (38-21 MMA) will be competing for the final time this evening in Missouri. ‘Lionheart’ will enter his retirement fight with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 36-year-old was most recently knocked out by Dominick Reyes at UFC 310, which was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Roman Dolidze in June of last year.

Meanwhile, Mingyang (18-6 MMA) currently boasts an eleven-fight winning streak, with his two most recent victories coming inside of the Octagon. The Chinese standout was most previously seen in action this past November, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Ozzy Diaz.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Kansas City main card is a sure to be exciting middleweight contest featuring Michel Pereira taking on Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Pereira (31-12 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth-round TKO loss to Anthony Hernandez this past October in Las Vegas. Prior to that setback, ‘Demolidor’ had strung together eight straight wins, which included stoppage victories over Andre Petroski, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Ihor Potieria.

Meanwhile, Magomedov (27-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a third-round submission victory over Brunno Ferreira at last October’s UFC 308 event. The 34-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Kansas City Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates –

205 lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang –

155 lbs.: Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama –

185 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov –

170 lbs.: Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby –

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz –

UFC Kansas City Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick –

155 lbs.: Ahmad Hassanzada vs. Evan Elder – Elder def. Hassanzada by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

135 lbs.: Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda – Gutierrez def. Castaneda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Heili Alateng – Blackshear def. Alateng by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

135 lbs.: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman – Wellmaker def. Saaiman via KO (punch) at 1:59 of Round 1

Lord that was pretty pic.twitter.com/I3Bkwa8E2U — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 26, 2025

115 lbs.: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana – Amorim def. Viana via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:49 of Round 2

That's 4 straight finishes for @JacqueAmorimBJJ 👏 She continues to show she's a force to be reckoned with in the strawweight division! #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/jViYWnzM4W — UFC (@ufc) April 26, 2025

145 lbs.: Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero – Cuamba def. Romero via TKO (flying knee and punches) at 3:55 of Round 2

Timmy Cuamba with a flying knee KO! But was the stoppage a little early? 🧐 #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/XqCcYEdOv0 — SuperbeastCraig (@SuperbeastCraig) April 26, 2025

135 lbs.: Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards – Edwards def. Chandler via TKO (punches) at 2:31 of Round 1

Early TKO for La Pantera 😮‍💨@JoselyneMMA29 gets the finish to start off the night at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/B7b054zmwR — UFC (@ufc) April 26, 2025

