Kamaru Usman issues statement after UFC Atlanta return confirmed

By Harry Kettle - April 26, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has issued a statement after it was confirmed that he’ll be battling Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Kamaru Usman

For the longest time, Kamaru Usman has been seen as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. He earned that title for two reasons: his run as a contender, and his dominant reign as champion. However, after suffering a string of defeats in his last few outings, many have wondered whether or not ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is on his way out of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Dana White announces UFC Atlanta main and co-main events, featuring return of Kamaru Usman

Alas, it appears as if his decline was greatly exaggerated. Last night, it was announced that Usman will be returning to action against rising prospect Joaquin Buckley. While Buckley is considered by many to be the favorite as a result of his own recent surge, counting out someone like Kamaru has proven to be a big mistake in the past.

In a recent statement on his podcast, Usman made it clear that he’s ready to make the walk once again.

Usman confirms return plans

“I’m tired of all the talking. I had to take a little bit of a sabbatical, but now, I’m back from that sabbatical.”

“I’m ready to get back in there. It’s a great fight. He’s very aggressive, he’s strong, he’s athletic. I like that. Every now and then, that warrior spirit, you need to exercise it. That’s where we come from, Henry.

“I’m one of those guys – I put in so much time and effort, you gotta feel a fight a little bit. I’m coming from a place of gratitude to be a blessing to go out there and exercise everything. June 14th, live from Atlanta, Georgia. Your boy is back.”

Get ready, fight fans – the man is back.

Will Kamaru Usman be able to defeat Joaquin Buckley? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Kamaru Usman UFC

