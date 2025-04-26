Kamaru Usman issues statement after UFC Atlanta return confirmed

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has issued a statement after it was confirmed that he’ll be battling Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

For the longest time, Kamaru Usman has been seen as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. He earned that title for two reasons: his run as a contender, and his dominant reign as champion. However, after suffering a string of defeats in his last few outings, many have wondered whether or not ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is on his way out of mixed martial arts.

Alas, it appears as if his decline was greatly exaggerated. Last night, it was announced that Usman will be returning to action against rising prospect Joaquin Buckley. While Buckley is considered by many to be the favorite as a result of his own recent surge, counting out someone like Kamaru has proven to be a big mistake in the past.

In a recent statement on his podcast, Usman made it clear that he’s ready to make the walk once again.