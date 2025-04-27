UFC Kansas City Results: Abusupiyan Magomedov defeats Michel Pereira

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Kansas City results, including the middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Pereira (31-12 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth-round TKO loss to Anthony Hernandez this past October in Las Vegas. Prior to that setback, ‘Demolidor’ had strung together eight straight wins, which included stoppage victories over Andre Petroski, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Ihor Potieria.

Meanwhile, Abusupiyan Magomedov (27-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a third-round submission victory over Brunno Ferreira at last October’s UFC 308 event. The 34-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and the fighters touch gloves. Abusupiyan Magomedov takes the center of the Octagon and throws a front kick to the body of the Brazilian. Both men feint with front kicks. Michel Pereira with a left hook to the body. He’s being very patient here, which is rare. Magomedov cracks him with a straight right. He follows that up with a front kick to the body. The middleweights trade kicks. Abus with a 1-2. Pereira answers with a low kick. Magomedov with a head kick and then a big right over the top. Pereira circles and lands a front kick to the body. He ducks a right hand, but Abus dives in and takes him down after doing so. Michel Pereira is back to his feet, but Abusupiyan Magomedov has him pinned against the cage and is landing some left hands. He hopes on the back of his opponent and looks to lock in a body triangle. He’s doesn’t secure it and Michel Pereira breaks free. Abus is right back on the attack. Pereira seems to be stuck in first gear. Magomedov just continues to chase him down and land kicks while doing so. A nice body shot and then a high kick from Abus. The horn sounds to end a weird round one.

Round two begins and Abusupiyan Magomedov is right back to walking down Michel Pereira. He seems to have no respect for the Brazilian’s striking. Pereira with a low kick. He misses with a left hook and then eats a jab. Abus with a right hand to the body. Pereira answers with a left hook to the ribs. The fighters trade front kicks to the body. Michel with a knee. That allows Abus to shoot in. He can’t complete the takedown, and Pereira shakes him off and breaks free. Abusupiyan Magomedov with a nice right hand over the top. Michel Pereira misses with a left hook and then lands a body shot. The fighters clinch along the fence and quickly separate. More kicks and jabs from Magomedov. Michel with a knee up the middle that just misses the mark. He needs to get way more active here. The crowd is booing now. The fighters trade body shots. Magomedov continues to pressure. He lands a jab and then a front kick to the body. Pereira answers with one of his own but there wasn’t much on that. Another exchange of kicks. Pereira with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Abusupiyan Magomedov lands a good right and then a jab. Michel Pereira comes forward with a 1-2, but nothing lands clean. He goes to the body with a jab and then lands a body kick. Abus with a low kick. The fighters trade jabs. The crowd is really unhappy now. This has been a very weird performance by Pereira. He normally throws caution to the wind. Abus shoots but Michel defends and circles out. A big right hand over the top wobbles Pereira. Magomedov comes in with another good right. Michel is still standing but clearly not into this. He lands a knee and then a short left. Abus keeps throwing out his jab. Under a minute remains now. Abusupiyan Magomedov shoots in. Michel Pereira defends. The Brazilian with a left hook. Abus lands one in return. The horn sounds to end the fight and the crowd showers the combatants with boos.

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Abusupiyan Magomedov def. Michel Pereira by unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Magomedov fight next following his decision victory over Pereira this evening in Missouri?