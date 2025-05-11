UFC 315: ‘Muhammad vs. Maddalena’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returns to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena.

Muhammad (24-3 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Remember the Name’ captured the promotion’s welterweight title this past July in Manchester, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards. The 36-year-old is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak, which includes victories over Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady and Stephen Thompson.

Meanwhile, Jack Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting 17-fight winning streak, his most recent effort resulting in a third-round knockout victory over Gilbert Burns. Prior to that triumph, ‘JDM’ was coming off a decision win over Kevin Holland.

UFC 315 is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot

Shevchenko (24-4-1 MMA) was last seen in action at September’s UFC 306 event, where she reclaimed the promotion‘s flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Alexa Grasso. ‘The Bullet’ has gone 3-1-1 over her past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (12-1 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title fight sporting a 12-fight winning streak, her most recent victory coming over Erin Blanchfield in March of last year. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Beast’ was coming off a unanimous decision win over Rose Namajunas.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 315 main card is the return of MMA legend Jose Aldo who will be taking on streaking Canadian Aiemann Zahabi. The bout will be contested at featherweight, this after ‘The King of Rio’ was unable to make it down to the bantamweight limit on Friday afternoon.

Aldo (32-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Mario Bautista this past October at UFC 307. Prior to that setback, the former featherweight kingpin had earned an impressive unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez.

Meanwhile, Aiemann Zahabi (12-2 MMA) is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz this past November. The Quebec native has scored knockout wins in two of his past five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 315 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170) –

Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Manon Fiorot (125) –

Jose Aldo (143) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (142) –

Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Natalia Silva (126) –

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Kyle Prepolec (156) – Saint Denis def. Prepolec via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:35 of Round 2

UFC 315 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Mike Malott (171) vs. Charles Radtke (171) – Malott def. Radtke via KO (punches) at 0:26 of Round 2

Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (124) – Jasudavicius def. Andrade via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:40 of Round 1

Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205) – Bukauskas def. Cutelaba by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Navajo Stirling (205) vs. Ivan Erslan (205) – Stirling def. Erslan by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

UFC 315 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Bruno Silva (187) – Barriault def. Silva via KO (elbows and punches) at 1:27 of Round 1

Daniel Santos (146) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (146) – Santos def. Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Brad Katona (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136) – Almakhan def. Katona via KO (punches) at 1:04 of Round 1

