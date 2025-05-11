UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Kyle Prepolec (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the lightweight contest between Benoit Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec.

Benoit Saint Denis

Saint Denis (13-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, ‘God of War’ had put together a five-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Matt Frevola and Thiago Moises.

Meanwhile, Kyle Prepolec (18-8 MMA) will be making his UFC debut this evening, this after earning three straight wins on the regional scene. ‘Kill Shot’ most previously competed this past June, where he scored a TKO victory over Gustavo Wurlitzer at BTC 24.

Round of this lightweight matchup begins and Benoit Saint Denis opens with a pair of low kicks. He shoots in and scores an early double leg takedown. ‘God of War’ lands in half guard. Kyle Prepolec is searching for a kimura. ‘BSD’ is moving towards the back of the UFC newcomer. The crowd is not loving the action thus far. Saint Denis moves to the back and locks in one hook. Prepolec is doing a good job of controlling the hands of Benoit Saint Denis. The Frenchman gets his hands free and begins unloading some hard elbows. He switches to a rear-naked choke attempt. Kyle Prepolec is defending well. Some punches from ‘BSD’ now. Kyle looks to explode but can’t shake ‘God of War’ off of his back. Saint Denis flattens his opponent out and locks in a body triangle. Under a minute remains in the opening round. Saint Denis moves to side control and unloads some big punches. Kyle Prepolec looks to stand, but now ‘God of War’ is on his back. He locks in a choke, but the horn sounds before he can force the tap.

Round two begins and Kyle Prepolec lands a nice left hand. Benoit Saint Denis dives for a takedown but it is not there. Back at range and ‘BSD’ lands a nice combination. An eye poke results in a brief pause in the action. We restart and both men connect with good shots in the pocket. Saint Denis with a nice combination. He lands some elbows and then three straight punches. A good knee to the body. A right hand over the top. Another elbow connects. He drags Kyle to the floor and locks in an arm-triangle choke. This one is all over!

Official UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis def. Kyle Prepolec via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:35 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Saint Denis fight next following his submission victory over Prepolec this evening in Montreal?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Benoit Saint Denis UFC UFC 315

Related

UFC 315, Results, Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 315: 'Muhammad vs. Maddalena' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025
Rory-MacDonald
UFC

Rory MacDonald reveals he doesn't have "intensity" anymore for possible UFC return

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has admitted that he doesn’t have the intensity or desire necessary to return to the sport.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones reveals some of his post-retirement plans

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has spoken candidly about some of his post-mixed martial arts retirement plans.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, MMA
UFC

Georges St-Pierre reveals he's open to having a role in UFC 315 main event

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has revealed that he would be willing to put the belt on the winner of the UFC 315 main event.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz's coach discusses former champion's incredible mindset

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

Dominick Cruz’s coach Eric Del Fierro has spoken openly about the mindset of his student that allowed him to thrive in mixed martial arts.

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal sends fiery message to haters after first career loss: "I'll spit right in your face"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2025
Belal Muhammad, UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 live stream: Ceremonial weigh-in featuring Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

A live stream for the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins is set for late Friday afternoon.

Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad predicted to defeat Jack Della Maddalena by surging UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

Belal Muhammad has been picked to thwart the challenge of Jack Della Maddalena, but one rising UFC contender doesn’t think it will be easy.

Jose Aldo UFC weigh in
UFC

UFC 315 weigh-in results: Jose Aldo forces major change following weight cutting struggles

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

The UFC 315 weigh-ins have wrapped up, but there is a major change to Jose Aldo’s bout.

Belal Muhammad, UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315: Athletic commission bans rarely seen technique for MMA card

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

If foot stomps were an important part of Belal Muhammad or Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC 315 game plan, they’re going to be disappointed.