UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Kyle Prepolec (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the lightweight contest between Benoit Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec.

Saint Denis (13-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, ‘God of War’ had put together a five-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Matt Frevola and Thiago Moises.

Meanwhile, Kyle Prepolec (18-8 MMA) will be making his UFC debut this evening, this after earning three straight wins on the regional scene. ‘Kill Shot’ most previously competed this past June, where he scored a TKO victory over Gustavo Wurlitzer at BTC 24.

Round of this lightweight matchup begins and Benoit Saint Denis opens with a pair of low kicks. He shoots in and scores an early double leg takedown. ‘God of War’ lands in half guard. Kyle Prepolec is searching for a kimura. ‘BSD’ is moving towards the back of the UFC newcomer. The crowd is not loving the action thus far. Saint Denis moves to the back and locks in one hook. Prepolec is doing a good job of controlling the hands of Benoit Saint Denis. The Frenchman gets his hands free and begins unloading some hard elbows. He switches to a rear-naked choke attempt. Kyle Prepolec is defending well. Some punches from ‘BSD’ now. Kyle looks to explode but can’t shake ‘God of War’ off of his back. Saint Denis flattens his opponent out and locks in a body triangle. Under a minute remains in the opening round. Saint Denis moves to side control and unloads some big punches. Kyle Prepolec looks to stand, but now ‘God of War’ is on his back. He locks in a choke, but the horn sounds before he can force the tap.

Round two begins and Kyle Prepolec lands a nice left hand. Benoit Saint Denis dives for a takedown but it is not there. Back at range and ‘BSD’ lands a nice combination. An eye poke results in a brief pause in the action. We restart and both men connect with good shots in the pocket. Saint Denis with a nice combination. He lands some elbows and then three straight punches. A good knee to the body. A right hand over the top. Another elbow connects. He drags Kyle to the floor and locks in an arm-triangle choke. This one is all over!

SAINT DENIS SUBMITS PREPOLEC IN ROUND 2 🔥 BSD made sure the crowd acknowledged his opponent after the win 👏 #UFC315 pic.twitter.com/ptUFjszCyW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 11, 2025

Benoit Saint Denis gets it done in Round 2️⃣ #UFC315

pic.twitter.com/BPaYXirbtB — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) May 11, 2025

Official UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis def. Kyle Prepolec via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:35 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Saint Denis fight next following his submission victory over Prepolec this evening in Montreal?