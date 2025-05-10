Rory MacDonald reveals he doesn’t have “intensity” anymore for possible UFC return

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has admitted that he doesn’t have the intensity or desire necessary to return to the sport.

Rory-MacDonald

For the longest time, Rory MacDonald was one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. The man known as the ‘Red King’ achieved some great things during his time in the sport, and in the UFC, he took part in some absolute wars – most notably against Robbie Lawler. These days, though, he’s retired, and he seems to be pretty happy with that decision.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier advocates for Rory MacDonald to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Robbie Lawler fight: “I don’t know why it’s not in already”

As we look ahead to the future, some have wondered whether or not MacDonald would ever consider a comeback. He’s only 35 years of age which, feasibly, means that he could still have a few years left of competing at a solid level.

Alas, in a Q&A as part of the celebrations for UFC 315 fight week, MacDonald made it crystal clear that he isn’t interested.

MacDonald addresses comeback idea

“I mean, from time to time, [the itch] has come back,” MacDonald said at a UFC 315 Q&A.

“But shortly after, when I actually think about it and what it entails, I’m not that kind of person anymore.

“I don’t have the drive, the intensity it takes to be at a championship level anymore.

“Sometimes it’s nice to dream when you’re having a lot of coffee or something, but when the reality comes back down to it… no, it’s not for me anymore,” MacDonald said of a UFC return.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Would you be at all interested in seeing Rory make a comeback? If he did return, who would you want to see him fight and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

