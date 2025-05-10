Rory MacDonald reveals he doesn’t have “intensity” anymore for possible UFC return

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has admitted that he doesn’t have the intensity or desire necessary to return to the sport.

For the longest time, Rory MacDonald was one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. The man known as the ‘Red King’ achieved some great things during his time in the sport, and in the UFC, he took part in some absolute wars – most notably against Robbie Lawler. These days, though, he’s retired, and he seems to be pretty happy with that decision.

As we look ahead to the future, some have wondered whether or not MacDonald would ever consider a comeback. He’s only 35 years of age which, feasibly, means that he could still have a few years left of competing at a solid level.

Alas, in a Q&A as part of the celebrations for UFC 315 fight week, MacDonald made it crystal clear that he isn’t interested.