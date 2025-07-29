What’s next for Reinier de Ridder and Robert Whittaker after UFC Abu Dhabi?

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, on Saturday, July 26, for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi card. The main event saw former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Entering the fight, Whittaker was coming off a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev, which snapped his two-fight winning streak. de Ridder, meanwhile, had an upset knockout win over Bo Nickal last time out.

Ultimately, it was de Ridder who edged out a split decision in a very entertaining and back-and-forth fight. Both men were hurt at times, but de Ridder got the victory. Following UFC Abu Dhabi, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the main event.