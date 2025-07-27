Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan put on blast by UFC lightweight slugger: ‘Daddy’s home’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

One crowd-pleasing UFC lightweight has taken aim at Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan

Oliveira is coming off a failed bid for a second run with the UFC lightweight title. He was knocked out in the first round by Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 317.

Tsarukyan hasn’t had a fight since April 2024. That bout happened to be against Oliveira, and “Akhalkalakets” walked away with a narrow split decision victory. Tsarukyan was supposed to face Islam Makahchev in a rematch back in January, but back issues forced him off the UFC 311 card just hours prior to the weigh-ins.

Now, Dan Hooker has some fighting words for both Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

“Someone wake up Charlie Olives and tell him we fighting in November,” Hooker wrote on X.

“On a side note Armans a bitch and he can get it too, daddy’s home.”

Hooker has insisted that he doesn’t have legit disdain for any fighter, but he hasn’t been shy in ruffling some feathers with Tsarukyan in the past. During an interview with Sky Sports New Zealand earlier this year, Hooker poked fun at Tsarukyan’s time with MMA personality Nina Drama prior to being removed from the UFC 311 card.

“Arman, he came at me this week. He [just] did an interview with Nina Drama where he’s actually creeping on her.” Dan Hooker stated. “Like, it’s weird. A lot of people don’t know, but her husband is the cameraman as well. Which makes it even more creepy. You think just because your dad is rich and you’re a UFC fighter, this woman is going to cheat on her husband in front of you?”

He continued, “This kid is unreal, bro. But, another loss for him. But, I’d like to fight him when I get back. International Fight Week, I’ll kick Arman right in the monobrow.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Charles Oliveira Dan Hooker UFC

