Cory Sandhagen vows not to buy into the aura of Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 28, 2025

Cory Sandhagen isn’t sold on Merab Dvalishvili being an unstoppable force.

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen is set to challenge “The Machine” for the UFC Bantamweight Championship on Oct. 4. The title fight is set to serve as the co-headliner for UFC 320. The main event of that pay-per-view card will feature a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between titleholder Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Dvalishvili has developed a reputation of being a nightmare for his opponents due to his high-level cardio. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Sandhagen said he won’t allow himself to buy into the mystique.

“I’m not going to buy into any of the narrative that Merab’s this cardio machine,” Sandhagen said. “That he’s this unbeatable guy. That he’s on a tear and can’t be stopped.

“I’m not buying into any of that. I fully plan on going out and beating Merab and wearing gold on my waist. That’s all that I know in my heart.”

Sandhagen went on to say that Umar Nurmagomedov proved you can fight Dvalishvili competitively while being tired, but he understands that it’s not the best way to operate against the champion.

“When you fight a guy like Merab, fighting tired just isn’t very fun,” Sandhagen said. “You can do it but it’s just not ideal, especially for a very athletic guy like [Sean] O’Malley. I think that Umar [Nurmagomedov] did a good job of being ‘I’m about to defend these shots, we can wrestle, we can wrestle, bitch.’ There’s that attitude going in to fight a wrestler and then there’s a [mentality] like ‘oh man, I want to keep out of the wrestling exchanges and stuff like that.’ I kind of made that mistake against Umar, too, where I ran from the wrestling exchanges a little bit too much, and I made it so amongst other things, I couldn’t do what I usually do.”

Sandhagen is coming off a “Performance of the Night” showing against former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Dvalishvili’s last fight was a submission win over Sean O’Malley in their title rematch at UFC 316.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje 'gets mopped' by Ilia Topuria, says former UFC fan favorite

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 28, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals another reason he won't attempt UFC comeback

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has unveiled another factor that would prevent him from making a return to the Octagon.

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan put on blast by UFC lightweight slugger: 'Daddy's home'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

One crowd-pleasing UFC lightweight has taken aim at Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov receives interesting callout from UFC Abu Dhabi winner

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov has gotten an intriguing callout in the aftermath of UFC Abu Dhabi.

Ben Askren physical update
UFC

Ben Askren reveals physical challenges amid life-saving procedure: 'I'm going to work my ass off'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

Ben Askren has a long road to recovery, but he is determined to push through.

Petr Yan and Umar Nurmagomedov

Petr Yan has no interest in Umar Nurmagomedov fight following UFC Abu Dhabi win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett doesn't deserve UFC rankings spot, says top lightweight contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

One top-ranked UFC lightweight believes Paddy Pimblett has no place on the official 155-pound rankings

Reinier de Ridder victory UFC Abu Dhabi
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder isn't amused by Paulo Costa's trolling following UFC Abu Dhabi

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 27, 2025

Reinier de Ridder has fired back at Paulo Costa following post-fight remarks.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker speaks out following loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi: "Pretty butt-hurt to be honest"

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Robert Whittaker has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time at middleweight, this after dropping a split decision to Reinier de Ridder.

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones claims he buried him twice in the UFC: "There’s nothing we can do"

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Daniel Cormier has responded to a pair of deleted tweets made by his longtime rival and fellow former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones.