Justin Gaethje ‘gets mopped’ by Ilia Topuria, says former UFC fan favorite

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 28, 2025

One ex-UFC veteran isn’t sold on Justin Gaethje’s chances in a potential clash with Ilia Topuria.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria

Gaethje has been adamant about receiving the next crack at lightweight gold. UFC CEO Dana White isn’t exactly thrilled that “The Highlight” is threatening to retire if he doesn’t receive the next title shot at 155 pounds. The UFC also isn’t short on potential challengers for “El Matador” with the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Max Holloway, and Paddy Pimblett waiting in the wings.

If Gaethje is indeed called upon to challenge Topuria, Jorge Masvidal doesn’t believe the respected brawler would stand a chance against the reigning lightweight champion. Masvidal spoke to CasinoHawks and he warned Gaethje against sharing the Octagon with Topuria (via MMAJunkie).

“Justin Gaethje, he gets mopped by Ilia,” Masvidal said, who offer the latest online casinos. “Don’t do it, Gaethje. I know all the f*cking Bud Light-drinking Americans love Gaethje. But bro, you’re gonna get this guy f*cking slaughtered and concussed worse than before.

“He’s gonna leave there looking straight like Homer Simpson. I think that’s a bad fight for Gaethje.”

Topuria captured the UFC Lightweight Championship when he defeated Charles Oliveira via first-round knockout at UFC 317. He competed for the 155-pound gold after relinquishing the featherweight title.

Gaethje’s last fight took place back in March. He defeated Rafael Fiziev in their rematch via unanimous decision. Gaethje has gone 3-1 in his last four outings, but the one defeat was the highlight reel knockout loss against Holloway at UFC 300. Whether or not the UFC brass feels Gaethje should be next to face Topuria remains to be seen.

Gaethje has fought for the undisputed UFC lightweight title twice, but he was submitted in both fights. The defeats were at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. “The Highlight” is a former interim champion, but he’s made it clear that he wants undisputed gold before his career wraps up.

