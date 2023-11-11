UFC 295: ‘Procházka vs. Pereira’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 295 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.

Procházka (29-3-1 MMA) and Pereira (8-2 MMA) will be competing for the promotion’s currently vacant light heavyweight world title.

Jiri Procházka will competing for the first time since defeating Glover Teixeira for the 205lbs title back in June of 2022 at UFC 275. Shortly after capturing the promotion‘s coveted light heavyweight championship, ‘Denisa’ suffered a nasty shoulder injury which forced him to vacate the title due to his lengthy recovery time.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira most recently competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he edged out a split decision victory over former light heavyweight title holder Jan Blachowicz. The win was preceded by a brutal knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, which saw ‘Poatan’ lose the UFC middleweight championship.

UFC 295 is co-headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a six-fight winning streak, with all six victories coming by form of knockout / TKO. The Russian standout is coming off finishes over Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) most recently competed at July’s UFC event in London, where he earned a 73-second stoppage victory over Marcin Tybura. The Manchester native has gone an impressive 7-1 in his 8 career Octagon appearances.

Also featured on the UFC 295 main card is a highly anticipated women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade.

Dern (13-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Angela Hill by unanimous decision back in May of this year. Prior to that victory, the submission ace had suffered a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan in October of 2022.

As for Jessica Andrade (24-12 MMA), the former strawweight champion will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid when she takes to the Octagon at UFC 295. The Brazilian striker has suffered stoppage losses to Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez in her most recent efforts.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 295 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira –

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich –

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern –

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis –

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini –

UFC 295 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci –

Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa –

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts –

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov –

UFC 295 Early Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen –

John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang –

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van –

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira?

