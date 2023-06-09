UFC 289: ‘Nunes vs. Aldana’ Weigh-in Results

By Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

UFC 289 takes place tomorrow, June 10th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Amanda Nunes, UFC 256

It will be the first time in almost 4 years that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has landed on Canadian soil.

Headlining the event is a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA).

Nunes, 35, was originally scheduled to fight in a much-anticipated trilogy match-up with Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA) at UFC 289, but that had to be called off due to ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ suffering an injury. Aldana stepped in and will be fighting for the belt. The 35-year-old Aldana is sporting 2 victories in her last 2 fights in the Octagon, defeating Yana Santos (14-7 MMA) and Macy Chiasson (8-3 MMA).

The co-main of UFC 289 event will see Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) taking on Beneil Dariush (22-4 MMA) in a lightweight battle.

Oliveira, 33, is looking to get back into the win column after his recent loss to Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) last October at UFC 280. Dariush, 34, is on an 8-fight winning streak, his latest victory coming against Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA) also at UFC 280.

The official weigh-in results for Saturday’s event can be found below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Irene Aldana (135)
  • Charles Oliveira (154) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)
  • Adam Fugitt (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (169.5)
  • Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (144.25)
  • Eryk Anders (184.75) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)
  • Aori Qileng (135) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.75)
  • Blake Bilder (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.5)
  • Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

Will you be watching? Who are your pics for the wins?

