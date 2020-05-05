Tyron Woodley set to compete on new season of “The Titan Games” with The Rock

Tyron Woodley is joining the cast of “The Titan Games,” a show created by pro wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

According to The Rock, Woodley will be joining the cast of professional athletes for the upcoming season of The Titan Games on NBC. The sophomore season will premier on Memorial Day, May 25, with a two-hour episode.

We’re bringing sports back w/ the best pro-athletes on the planet for our new season of @NBCTitanGames!

My TITAN PROS are Olympic gold medalists, @NFL legends, @UFC champions & more. Join us MEMORIAL DAY for an EPIC 2 HOUR PREMIERE! 8PM on @NBC! #SportsAreBack @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/lBpNZ2PPKd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 4, 2020

During an Instagram live stream, The Rock revealed the names of some of the other participants. NFL players Joe Thomas and Victor Cruz will appear on the show, in addition to Olympic gold medal snowboarder Hannah Teter, and world champion boxer Claressa Shields. American Ninja Warrior star Jessie Graff will also make an appearance on the pro athlete team.

NBC announced that The Titan Games will give participants “the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.”

This won’t be the first time an MMA standout has appeared on the show. In the inaugural season, Derik Scott — who is an undefeated welterweight prospect — finished in second place. On social media, he welcomed Tyron Woodley to The Titan Games family.

Welcome to the Titan Family @TWooodley 💪 St. Louis mixed martial artists have a pretty good track record as Titans The former @ufc welterweight is competing on season 2 of @TheRock’s @nbctitangames pic.twitter.com/AGnQInYYwk — Derik A. Scott (@derikaspenscott) May 4, 2020

In the meantime, Woodley will still be fighting in the UFC. He was originally scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC London in March before the card was postponed over COVID-19. Since then, he has called out fighters such as Colby Covington and seems to have settled on a Gilbert Burns matchup. According to reports, his potential opponent has accepted the matchup and they will go head to head on the upcoming May 23 fight card.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/5/2020.