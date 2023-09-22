Tyron Woodley reveals the one opponent he would return to the UFC to fight: “The only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of”
Tyron Woodley has revealed the one UFC fighter he’d return to face if he were given the opportunity to do so.
In his prime, Tyron Woodley was one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – and perhaps mixed martial arts as a whole. He had the kind of fight style that ensured he could take on all comers, and he was the UFC welterweight champion. Unfortunately, he didn’t end his UFC career in the best way, losing four straight fights before leaving the promotion.
Since then, he’s gone on to have a stint in boxing, which included two losses to YouTuber Jake Paul.
As it turns out, though, Woodley wouldn’t be opposed to a UFC return, as he confirmed in a recent interview.
Woodley wants Adesanya?
“Only thing that would get me back to the UFC, the only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of is Israel Adesanya,” Woodley said. “I don’t like him. Cause he cap. He was never Israel Adesanya … how do I do this. I filter myself now.
“Israel Adesanya, on TMZ, they asked me who was next up. I said, ‘I like this Israel kid. He’s kind of a little different but he’s got some pazazz, right? His own character. He’s flashy but he’s a good martial artist too, so I think he’s the next one to watch out for,’” he continued. “This was when he first started, right? I already gave you respect. Then they asked me who do I want to fight. Whoever’s at the top. So, you’re at the top, my brother. That’s a salute. I never wanted to fight Nick or Nate [Diaz] or [Michael] Bisping or Conor [McGregor] or Georges [St-Pierre] because I thought they was weak, easy or they was wack. I thought they was the best. To be the best, you got to beat the best.”
