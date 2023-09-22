Tyron Woodley reveals the one opponent he would return to the UFC to fight: “The only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of”

Tyron Woodley has revealed the one UFC fighter he’d return to face if he were given the opportunity to do so.

In his prime, Tyron Woodley was one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – and perhaps mixed martial arts as a whole. He had the kind of fight style that ensured he could take on all comers, and he was the UFC welterweight champion. Unfortunately, he didn’t end his UFC career in the best way, losing four straight fights before leaving the promotion.

Since then, he’s gone on to have a stint in boxing, which included two losses to YouTuber Jake Paul.

As it turns out, though, Woodley wouldn’t be opposed to a UFC return, as he confirmed in a recent interview.