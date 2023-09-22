Tyron Woodley reveals the one opponent he would return to the UFC to fight: “The only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of”

By Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Tyron Woodley has revealed the one UFC fighter he’d return to face if he were given the opportunity to do so.

Tyron Woodley

In his prime, Tyron Woodley was one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – and perhaps mixed martial arts as a whole. He had the kind of fight style that ensured he could take on all comers, and he was the UFC welterweight champion. Unfortunately, he didn’t end his UFC career in the best way, losing four straight fights before leaving the promotion.

RELATED: TYRON WOODLEY RIPS INSTAGRAM POST FOR RANKING NICK DIAZ AND ROBBIE LAWLER AHEAD OF HIM IN GOAT WELTERWEIGHTS: “I SMASHED HIM. NICK NEVER WON A TITLE”

Since then, he’s gone on to have a stint in boxing, which included two losses to YouTuber Jake Paul.

As it turns out, though, Woodley wouldn’t be opposed to a UFC return, as he confirmed in a recent interview.

Woodley wants Adesanya?

“Only thing that would get me back to the UFC, the only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of is Israel Adesanya,” Woodley said. “I don’t like him. Cause he cap. He was never Israel Adesanya … how do I do this. I filter myself now.

“Israel Adesanya, on TMZ, they asked me who was next up. I said, ‘I like this Israel kid. He’s kind of a little different but he’s got some pazazz, right? His own character. He’s flashy but he’s a good martial artist too, so I think he’s the next one to watch out for,’” he continued. “This was when he first started, right? I already gave you respect. Then they asked me who do I want to fight. Whoever’s at the top. So, you’re at the top, my brother. That’s a salute. I never wanted to fight Nick or Nate [Diaz] or [Michael] Bisping or Conor [McGregor] or Georges [St-Pierre] because I thought they was weak, easy or they was wack. I thought they was the best. To be the best, you got to beat the best.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Would you watch Tyron Woodley vs Israel Adesanya? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Tyron Woodley UFC

Related

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira believes he caught Jiri Prochazka “off guard” with UFC 295 booking: “You can't just wing things”

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023
Cris Cyborg, Dana White
Dana White

Cris Cyborg reveals the recent conversation she had with UFC CEO Dana White: “I already forgave him”

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Bellator star Cris Cyborg has revealed that he has made amends with UFC president Dana White following their feud.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle hopes to "answer some questions" with a stoppage win over AJ Fletcher at UFC Vegas 79

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Bryan Battle is ready to prove to everyone just how good he is.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Marina Rodriguez
UFC

Michelle Waterson-Gomez plans to build off the "really great moments" she had against Marina Rodriguez in rematch at UFC Vegas 79

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Michelle Waterson-Gomez is set for the first rematch of her carer.

Mateusz Gamrot
Rafael Fiziev

Mateusz Gamrot plans to make a "statement" against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79 to prove he's "real deal"

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot is ready to prove he’s a legit title contender at lightweight at UFC Vegas 79.

Colby Covington and Islam Makhachev

Colby Covington says no one at welterweight is "deserving" of a title shot, eyes first title defense against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023
Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier reveals how close he was to stepping into UFC 293 main event: "Would have been funny as hell"

Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier was pretty close to stepping in at UFC 293.

Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington planning to put Leon Edwards' "lights out" at UFC 296 to win welterweight title: "Complete domination"

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Colby Covington has a ton of confidence heading into his fight against Leon Edwards.

Jason-Mayhem-Miller
UFC

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller releases introspective statement following latest arrest: "I'm doing everything I can to change"

Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has released a public statement following his arrest last month.

Paul Felder
UFC

Report | Paul Felder to end brief retirement for UFC 300 return

Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder is eyeing a return.