King Green reflects on loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘I felt like I lost a Super Bowl’

By Fernando Quiles - March 6, 2025

King Green feels he made the blooper reel following his technical submission loss to Paddy Pimblett.

King Green

Green will look to get back on the horse at UFC 313 on Saturday, but he admits he didn’t have his finest hour last time out. Green went one-on-one with “The Baddy” at UFC 304 back in July 2024. Green was choked out in the opening frame courtesy of a triangle choke.

Now that he’s had time to reflect on the loss, Green responded to those who thought he shot in for a takedown on Pimblett.

King Green Reflects on Making ‘Blooper Reel’

King Green spoke to reporters ahead of his UFC 313 bout against Mauricio Ruffy. When asked about his defeat to Pimblett, Green explained what went wrong for him (via MMAJunkie).

“You ever heard of a blooper? Like a blooper reel when some guy slips on a banana peel and then he falls into a bucket, like some stupid sh*t like that?” Green said. “I’ve had so many fights where I’m like, ‘That’s new on my list.’ I went to go punch him, and he kicked my leg, and then I kind of slipped.

“I went down, so people were like, ‘Why did you shoot on him?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, I was already down there. I kind of just fell into it.’ So I shot and he capitalized on it, and it was a mistake I had made. I f*cking just slipped on a banana peel, and sh*t happens like that. I felt like I lost a Super Bowl.”

Green will have a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday. His opponent Ruffy hasn’t suffered a loss since 2019. He has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC banner. He earned his UFC contract following his performance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Stick with BJPenn.com this Saturday for live coverage of UFC 313. You’ll see video highlights and post-fight quotes from the likes of UFC CEO Dana White and the winner of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev, barring any medical issues.

