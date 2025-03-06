Dan Hooker calls out Arman Tsarukyan for International Fight Week clash at UFC 317: “This kid is unreal”

By Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker wants to settle the score with Arman Tsarukyan.

Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan

‘The Hangman’ is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. Dan Hooker was initially set to face Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 313 this Saturday, but withdrew due to injury. As a result, fellow contender Rafael Fiziev will take his place and face ‘The Highlight’. After Hooker pulled out, Arman Tsarukyan slammed him on social media.

The grappler is currently dealing with an injury of his own. Arman Tsarukyan was set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311 in January, but pulled out on weigh-in day due to a neck injury. With both men currently unbooked, Dan Hooker wants to settle the score with Tsarukyan.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports New Zealand, ‘The Hangman’ called for the bout. Dan Hooker took aim at Arman Tsarukyan over a recent video he did with the popular influencer, Nina Drama. Many online felt the UFC lightweight contender was flirting with the social media star, despite her husband filming.

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker calls out Arman Tsarukyan for International Fight Week clash

While many laughed off the awkward encounter, Dan Hooker believes the video showed Arman Tsarukyan’s true character. With that in mind, ‘The Hangman’ is keen on fighting the young lightweight at UFC 317 later this year. That event is slated for June, and will host the yearly International Fight Week festivities.

“Arman, he came at me this week. He [just] did an interview with Nina Drama where he’s actually creeping on her.” Dan Hooker stated. “Like, it’s weird. A lot of people don’t know, but her husband is the cameraman as well. Which makes it even more creepy. You think just because your dad is rich and you’re a UFC fighter, this woman is going to cheat on her husband in front of you?”

He continued, “This kid is unreal, bro. But, another loss for him. But, I’d like to fight him when I get back. International Fight Week, I’ll kick Arman right in the monobrow.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Dan Hooker vs. Arman Tsarukyan?

