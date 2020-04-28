VIDEO | UFC releases new promo for UFC 249

A new promotional video has been released ahead of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s highly anticipated May 9 return for UFC 249.

UFC 249 appears to be all but 100% confirmed to be taking place in Jacksonville, Florida in less than two weeks. It’s set to be one of the most stacked cards in recent memory, headlined by Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje for the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship.

The winner of the UFC 249 main event will go on to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout at some point in 2020, but prior to that, the UFC will just be hoping that they’re able to put this event on without any hiccups.

See the new promo for the card below.

Here’s the full UFC 249 fight card as it currently stands:

UFC 249 Main Card | Pay-Per-View

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title fight)

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title fight)

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro (heavyweight)

UFC 249 Undercard | ESPN

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis (featured prelim)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum (heavyweight)

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson (strawweight)

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (middleweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price (welterweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey (light heavyweight)

The indication seems to be that the UFC expects all eyes to be on their product when they once again air live fights to the world with UFC 249, but you have to question whether or not this is turning into something of an ego-based decision from UFC president Dana White.

He clearly has his heart set on being the first big sport back on TV, despite the fact that the majority of other big organizations around the globe are hesitant to dip their toe back in the water. Time will tell how it pans out.

Which fight on the UFC 249 bill are you most excited for?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/28/2020.