Tyron Woodley refutes calling out “b**ch” Israel Adesanya, but now wants to “knock his block off”

Tyron Woodley claims he never actually called out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but only expressed interest in moving up to middleweight.

Woodley and Adesanya have been jawing back and forth for days. In a recent interview with theScore, Adesanya claimed Woodley started their feud my calling him out.

“To make it clear, these guys are calling me, Jones, Tyron,” Adesanya said. “I never once spoke their name, and then they said something about me. If you ever hear me say anything about them, it’s because they’ve said something about me that you may not have heard or you might not have seen.”

Woodley, however, sees things differently. He refuted Adesanya’s claim on Twitter on Tuesday. The former welterweight champ assured that he never actually called Adesanya out specifically, but added that he now wants to punish the champ for his comments.

@stylebender u sound like an idiot! The question was would I move up. The answer is yes. How TF is that calling u out? I’m just not a bitch like U that cowards at the thought of @JonnyBones. If u could read U would see I said my goal is to get my belt back, then move up. Duh! — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 28, 2020

@stylebender I gave u props zillions of time & never been a hater. Actually said u was a star. But what makes greats Great is fighting the Best. I’ll always want to fight who everyone think is the best. It’s How I earned my key. Now I wanna knock ur block off cause u a whole HOE! — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 28, 2020

Here are the comments Woodley made that seemed to have started this back-and-forth:

“I’m just getting started. I’m not going to act like I’m going to be here until I’m 45, but I’m not going anywhere for a while. I’ve got a lot of people and mouths to shut up,” Woodley stated during an Instagram live session. “And then I want to spend some time at middleweight too.

“I’ve got to clean up the (welterweight) division. Three or four fights in the welterweight division, and when I feel like I can comfortably say that I’ve wiped everybody out, then I want to go up there and see what Izzy is about,” Woodley added

“I’m going straight for the belt (if I move up), whoever its at. I ain’t going up to play games. I’m already a five time world champion.”

“I don’t think he’s as dope as everybody is saying. I think he’s great, but everyone is making him out like he’s some phenomenon,” he said. “I’ve seen some exposure in the Gastelum fight — somebody I walked through. I’ve seen some exposure in the Yoel Romero fight, he’s scared of guys with power. One thing that Yoel and I have in common — not the same — is power, explosiveness. It didn’t seem like he was trying to deal with that at all.”

