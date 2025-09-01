Tony Ferguson says pressure is off after breaking losing streak at Misfits Boxing 22

By Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Tony Ferguson has said the pressure is off his shoulders after defeating Salt Papi last weekend to break his losing streak.

As we know, Tony Ferguson has been through a lot when it comes to his combat sports career. He’s experienced a string of defeats in the last five years, leading to him no longer competing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Alas, when he entered the Misfits Boxing scene, many had hope that he’d finally be able to get back in the win column.

It was never going to be a sure thing but on Saturday night, Tony Ferguson defeated Salt Papi to finally pick up a much-needed win. He was able to prove that he still has what it takes when it comes to his in-ring abilities, even if it wasn’t against elite competition.

In an interview after the event, Ferguson had the following to say about breaking his losing run.

Ferguson looks ahead after big win

“I had no tears. It was nothing but joy and just enjoying the moment for a split second because you’re talking about years of not being happy,” Ferguson told Seconds Out and other media following Misfits Boxing 22. “Not because of the loss, just because of not being happy. This is something that I always wanted to do: throw on some boxing gloves and just throw some leather. Tonight was the perfect example of that, and get rid of the nerves and get that first victory out of the way.”

“I needed one victory to get me back into where I need to be, which is killer mode, and to bring that confidence, so I’m able to understand who the f*ck I am,” Ferguson said. “For a long time, when the pandemic hit, I don’t know what the f*ck happened. Everything broke outside of there and I had to bring force, and it took a lot of pressure. I have no pressure on me now. I left it all inside that ring. I’m going to go back to the drawing board, listen to my coaches and figure sh*t out.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Tony Ferguson

