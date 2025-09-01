Tony Ferguson says pressure is off after breaking losing streak at Misfits Boxing 22

Tony Ferguson has said the pressure is off his shoulders after defeating Salt Papi last weekend to break his losing streak.

As we know, Tony Ferguson has been through a lot when it comes to his combat sports career. He’s experienced a string of defeats in the last five years, leading to him no longer competing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Alas, when he entered the Misfits Boxing scene, many had hope that he’d finally be able to get back in the win column.

It was never going to be a sure thing but on Saturday night, Tony Ferguson defeated Salt Papi to finally pick up a much-needed win. He was able to prove that he still has what it takes when it comes to his in-ring abilities, even if it wasn’t against elite competition.

In an interview after the event, Ferguson had the following to say about breaking his losing run.