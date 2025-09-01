Dillon Danis reveals excitement over Luke Rockhold’s knockout loss

Dillon Danis has made it clear that he was pretty happy to see Luke Rockhold get knocked out at Misfits Boxing 22.

Last weekend, Luke Rockhold collided with Darren Till in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22. Dillon Danis was also part of the same card, even getting into a war of words with the former UFC middleweight champion in the lead-up to the event. In the end, though, they picked up very different results on the night.

Danis was able to secure a quick victory, whereas Rockhold was knocked out cold by Darren Till. It was a pretty bad defeat for him and left many, as you can imagine, wondering what exactly would be next for Luke in the world of combat sports.

In the post-fight press conference, Danis had the following to say about Rockhold suffering such a devastating defeat.