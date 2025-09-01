Dillon Danis reveals excitement over Luke Rockhold’s knockout loss

By Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Dillon Danis has made it clear that he was pretty happy to see Luke Rockhold get knocked out at Misfits Boxing 22.

Luke Rockhold, Darren Till, KO, Misfits 22, Pros react, Boxing

Last weekend, Luke Rockhold collided with Darren Till in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22. Dillon Danis was also part of the same card, even getting into a war of words with the former UFC middleweight champion in the lead-up to the event. In the end, though, they picked up very different results on the night.

RELATED: Pros react after Darren Till brutally KO’s Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22

Danis was able to secure a quick victory, whereas Rockhold was knocked out cold by Darren Till. It was a pretty bad defeat for him and left many, as you can imagine, wondering what exactly would be next for Luke in the world of combat sports.

In the post-fight press conference, Danis had the following to say about Rockhold suffering such a devastating defeat.

Danis reacts to Rockhold’s defeat

“I was so happy he put him out like that because Luke is a f*cking dirt bag,” Danis said at the Misfits Boxing 22 post-fight press conference. “I don’t know if you guys know Luke personally, but he’s a scumbag, and I’m so happy he went out like that. I weakened his jaw a little yesterday, but Till’s left hand put him out. The way he was laying on the ropes, it’s ‘Fuck you, man.'”

“He’s an egomaniac,” Danis said. “I hit him with a couple of lines and his ego couldn’t handle it. I weakened his jaw a little bit and Till just finished him off. I was so happy to see that.”

“I think Luke is dead,” Danis said. “I think he might be at his funeral. I don’t think he got up. Till put him out cold.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Luke Rockhold

Related

Tony Ferguson says pressure is off after breaking losing streak at Misfits Boxing 22

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025
Tony Ferguson celebrates Misfits Boxing 22
Josh Thomson

Former UFC star mulls possible Tony Ferguson rematch following Misfits Boxing 22

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Could Tony Ferguson be meeting an old foe he first stared across from 10 years ago?

Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing 22
UFC

Dillon Danis delivers clear message to Dana White and UFC following Misfits Boxing 22 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Dillon Danis is pounding the table for a UFC run.

Darren Till Misfits Boxing 22
Darren Till

Darren Till won't bother calling out Jake Paul following KO win at Misfits Boxing 22

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Fresh off a sensational KO win at Misfits Boxing 22, Darren Till won’t be calling out Jake Paul.

Luke Rockhold, Darren Till, KO, Misfits 22, Pros react, Boxing
Darren Till

Pros react after Darren Till brutally KO's Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

Today’s Misfits 22 event was headlined by a bridgerweight boxing match between former UFC stars Luke Rockhold and Darren Till.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits 22, Results, Boxing

Misfits 22 Results: Darren Till KO's Luke Rockhold (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025
Tony Ferguson, Salt Papi, Pros React, Misfits 22, TKO
Tony Ferguson

Pros react after Tony Ferguson TKO's Salt Papi at Misfits 22

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

Today’s Misfits 22 event was co-headlined by a middleweight boxing match between Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi.

Tony Ferguson

Misfits 22 Results: Tony Ferguson TKO's Salt Papi (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the middleweight boxing match between Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi.

Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA
MMA News

Misfits 22 Results: Dillon Danis stops Warren Spencer in 15 seconds (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the MMA light heavyweight title bout between Dillon Danis and Warren Spencer.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22
Darren Till

Darren Till plans to demolish Luke Rockhold in boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Darren Till has made it clear that he plans on demolishing Luke Rockhold in their Misfits Boxing 22 showdown this weekend.