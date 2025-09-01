Dillon Danis reveals excitement over Luke Rockhold’s knockout loss
Dillon Danis has made it clear that he was pretty happy to see Luke Rockhold get knocked out at Misfits Boxing 22.
Last weekend, Luke Rockhold collided with Darren Till in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22. Dillon Danis was also part of the same card, even getting into a war of words with the former UFC middleweight champion in the lead-up to the event. In the end, though, they picked up very different results on the night.
Danis was able to secure a quick victory, whereas Rockhold was knocked out cold by Darren Till. It was a pretty bad defeat for him and left many, as you can imagine, wondering what exactly would be next for Luke in the world of combat sports.
In the post-fight press conference, Danis had the following to say about Rockhold suffering such a devastating defeat.
Danis reacts to Rockhold’s defeat
“I was so happy he put him out like that because Luke is a f*cking dirt bag,” Danis said at the Misfits Boxing 22 post-fight press conference. “I don’t know if you guys know Luke personally, but he’s a scumbag, and I’m so happy he went out like that. I weakened his jaw a little yesterday, but Till’s left hand put him out. The way he was laying on the ropes, it’s ‘Fuck you, man.'”
“He’s an egomaniac,” Danis said. “I hit him with a couple of lines and his ego couldn’t handle it. I weakened his jaw a little bit and Till just finished him off. I was so happy to see that.”
“I think Luke is dead,” Danis said. “I think he might be at his funeral. I don’t think he got up. Till put him out cold.”
