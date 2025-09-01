Johan Ghazali promises to show more than punching power: “I needed to switch my style”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2025

Johan Ghazali refuses to let recent setbacks derail his championship ambitions. The 18-year-old striker believes his tactical adjustments will pay dividends against experienced opposition.

Johan Ghazali

Ghazali faces Zakaria El Jamari in flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The teenager seeks to end a two-fight losing streak that exposed flaws in his aggressive approach.

Back-to-back defeats to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez forced Ghazali to confront uncomfortable truths about his fighting style. Opponents began anticipating his explosive combinations and knockout power. The young striker realized his greatest weapon had become predictable.

Training at Superbon Training Camp provided the perfect environment for tactical evolution. World-class instructors like Superbon and Nong-O helped Ghazali expand beyond pure aggression. The teenager discovered the importance of setting up strikes with kicks, elbows, and strategic positioning.

“There are a few lessons that I have learned this year. The first loss [to Estupinan] was very hard for me because I switched camps, I moved out of my comfort zone, and changed so many things,” he said.

“But from both fights, I think I learned that I needed to switch my style because before, nobody knew who I was – nobody knew the power or the combos I have. However, after several fights, people start studying you, people start realizing, ‘Oh, he does this or he does that.'”

Johan Ghazali receives guidance from Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang provided crucial perspective during Johan Ghazali’s difficult period. The former ONE World Champion contacted Ghazali before and after the Paez fight. His advice resonated because he understood similar challenges early in his career.

“Rodtang messaged me before and after the fight against Paez. Before the fight, he told me, I needed to change my style. He said, ‘Before I was a crazy fighter just like you, but I realized I had to change because people were starting to read my style.’ After that fight, he told me, ‘Well, you’re doing good, you’re on track. It’s just that you haven’t fully captured it yet.’ But, in all honesty, it’s minor setbacks. It’s nothing to be afraid of,” Ghazali said.

“He’s got to watch out for what I bring into this fight. My aggressive style will always be there, but it’s going to be more refined with a lot more tricks.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Johan Ghazali ONE Championship

Related

Akbar Abdullaev Tang Kai ONE Fight Night 27

Akbar Abdullaev plans to use ONE Fight Night 35 as catalyst for Tang Kai rematch: "I don't have the belt, so I don't feel like a champion"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2025
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues backs Austrian teammate ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: "Now her time has come"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees championship destiny in her training partner’s immediate future. The ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion believes Stella Hemetsberger possesses every quality needed to capture strawweight gold against elite opposition.

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga forced out of first ONE World Title defense: "It is heartbreaking"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2025

Denice Zamboanga suffered a crushing blow to her championship plans when medical issues forced her withdrawal from ONE 173. She must postpone her first title defense against Ayaka Miura due to health concerns beyond her control.

Asadula Imangazaliev
ONE Championship

Asadula Imangazaliev targets main roster contract with ONE: "He belongs at the highest level"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 27, 2025

Asadula Imangazaliev seeks the biggest victory of his undefeated career when he faces veteran opposition in his highest-profile opportunity. The Russian knockout artist battles Panpayak Jitmuangnon with a potential $100,000 contract with ONE Championship hanging in the balance.

Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong gets ranking test against Sanzhar Zakirov at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 27, 2025

Hu Yong faces his toughest assignment since joining ONE Championship’s main roster. The undefeated Chinese striker battles seasoned Uzbek contender Sanzhar Zakirov in a clash that could reshape flyweight title contention.

Panpayak

Panpayak Jitmuangnon plans to test undefeated Russian's durability at ONE Friday Fights 122

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 26, 2025
Ibragim Dauev
ONE Championship

Ibragim Dauev credits Anatoly Malykhin for career guidance: "We're not just friends, but family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 26, 2025

Ibragim Dauev owes his ONE Championship career to Anatoly Malykhin‘s generosity and guidance. The Russian featherweight credits his compatriot with providing the connection and mentorship that transformed his fighting career.

Itsuki Hirata
ONE Championship

Itsuki Hirata gets quick turnaround bout against Ritu Phogat at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2025

Ritu Phogat continues her journey back to title contention against dangerous opposition. The wrestling specialist faces Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata in a grappling showcase that could determine future championship opportunities.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee explains increase in social media presence ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: "An MMA fighter who just happens to document his life"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2025

Adrian “The Phenom” Lee balances content creation with championship ambitions as he documents his rising career. The 19-year-old fighter uses social media to connect with fans while maintaining focus on his primary goal of MMA success.

Natalie Saceldo
ONE Championship

Natalie Salcedo guarantees entertainment in promotional debut: "Either they keep up with me or they break"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2025

Natalie Salcedo brings undefeated confidence into her ONE Championship debut against seasoned competition. The American newcomer faces Macarena Aragon determined to prove her perfect record translates against elite-level opposition.