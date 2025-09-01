Johan Ghazali promises to show more than punching power: “I needed to switch my style”

Johan Ghazali refuses to let recent setbacks derail his championship ambitions. The 18-year-old striker believes his tactical adjustments will pay dividends against experienced opposition.

Ghazali faces Zakaria El Jamari in flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The teenager seeks to end a two-fight losing streak that exposed flaws in his aggressive approach.

Back-to-back defeats to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez forced Ghazali to confront uncomfortable truths about his fighting style. Opponents began anticipating his explosive combinations and knockout power. The young striker realized his greatest weapon had become predictable.

Training at Superbon Training Camp provided the perfect environment for tactical evolution. World-class instructors like Superbon and Nong-O helped Ghazali expand beyond pure aggression. The teenager discovered the importance of setting up strikes with kicks, elbows, and strategic positioning.

“There are a few lessons that I have learned this year. The first loss [to Estupinan] was very hard for me because I switched camps, I moved out of my comfort zone, and changed so many things,” he said.

“But from both fights, I think I learned that I needed to switch my style because before, nobody knew who I was – nobody knew the power or the combos I have. However, after several fights, people start studying you, people start realizing, ‘Oh, he does this or he does that.'”