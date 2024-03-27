Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on Igor Severino’s decision to bite Andre Lima: “It’s not the first person he’s bit I’d imagine”

By Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have given their thoughts on Igor Severino biting Andre Lima last weekend.

Igor Severino

Mixed martial arts fans have seen a lot of weird stuff happen in the sport. On Saturday night, though, we had a brand new entry as Igor Severino opted to bite his opponent Andre Lima. Since then, his purse has been withheld, and he’s also been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In short, it’s a crazy story, with nobody really knowing for sure why he decided to make a decision like that. Regardless of which way you look at it, this was always going to lead to a pretty severe punishment.

RELATED: Igor Severino has purse withheld from NAC after biting his opponent at UFC Vegas 89

In a recent podcast, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weighed in on the situation.

The Severino dilemma

“It’s not the first person he’s bit I’d imagine,” Smith said.

“You’ve gotta be a certain type of person to resort to biting somebody,” Bisping said. “He wasn’t even getting his a** kicked, he wasn’t even getting choked out, you know, like if you’re getting choked out, you’re like, ‘You bastard,’ give him a little nibble, you know what I mean? You’re winning! You’re in the driver’s seat and you just go [mimes biting someone].”

Quotes via MMA News

Following the incident, Lima decided to get the bite mark tattooed on him. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about MMA as a sport, we don’t know what will.

What was your immediate reaction to seeing what Igor Severino had done over the weekend? Who do you think was winning the fight at the time? Is this the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen in a mixed martial arts contest? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

