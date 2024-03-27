Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on Igor Severino’s decision to bite Andre Lima: “It’s not the first person he’s bit I’d imagine”

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have given their thoughts on Igor Severino biting Andre Lima last weekend.

Mixed martial arts fans have seen a lot of weird stuff happen in the sport. On Saturday night, though, we had a brand new entry as Igor Severino opted to bite his opponent Andre Lima. Since then, his purse has been withheld, and he’s also been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In short, it’s a crazy story, with nobody really knowing for sure why he decided to make a decision like that. Regardless of which way you look at it, this was always going to lead to a pretty severe punishment.

In a recent podcast, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weighed in on the situation.