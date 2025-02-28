Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez set to headline historic Times Square event in May

By Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

A star-studded boxing event headlined by Ryan Garcia will be heading to New York City.

Ryan Garcia

‘KingRy’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since his clash with Devin Haney last April. Despite entering the boxing ring a heavy underdog, Ryan Garcia wound up knocking down ”The Dream’ three times en route to a decision win. Sadly for the young boxer, the win wouldn’t stand for long, as it was reversed to a no-contest following a failed drug test.

Almost a year on from that bout, Ryan Garcia has signed a deal to return. On a Turki Alalshikh-promoted event in May, ‘KingRy’ will meet former champion Rolando Romero. The co-main event will feature the return of the aforementioned Devin Haney, who will meet Jose Ramirez. Meanwhile, Teofimo Lopez will also fight on the card, against Arnold Barboza Jr.

While Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero was already announced, fans are now learning details about the star-studdent event. On May 2nd, the card will take place in Times Square, in the heart of New York City. The event will be the first boxing card to ever be held at the historic plaza.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero set to headline boxing event from Times Square

Promoter Turki Alalahikh confirmed the news in a video posted to X earlier today. In the clip posted by The Ring Magazine, the Saudi advisor promised to make an “amazing” card, and teased other fight announcements.

“The first boxing card ever, the first card for the Ring Magazine in America, [will be] in Times Square.” Turki Alalshikh stated on social media earlier today. “We will collaborate with SNK and the video game ‘Fatal Fury’, it will be something amazing. We’ve got Garcia, Haney, Teofimo, a lot of fighters on that card. It will be something amazing.”

He continued, “There is also a small concert [planned], it will be a surprise. We’re discussing now with DAZN and different platforms to see what we can go with, and see what happens… It will be something big, that we will announce.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Will you watch Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira laughs off talk of a boxing match against Jake Paul: "I'm on a different level"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025
Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals he wasn’t too confident ahead of boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I’d never been there in my life”

Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

MMA legend Francis Ngannou has revealed that he didn’t feel that confident heading into his boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, Wladimir Klitschko
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals returning Wladimir Klitschko is an option for boxing return: "There's a lot of options"

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could meet Wladimir Klitschko in his next boxing match.

Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao praises Joshua Pacio's “fighting spirit” after ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio’s big win at ONE 171: Qatar caught the attention of boxing great Manny Pacquiao. 

Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr.

WATCH | Chris Eubank Jr. slaps Conor Benn at explosive kickoff press conference

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Boxing stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn had a heated press conference earlier today.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul

Michael Bisping rips into Jake Paul during social media rant

Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025
Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing
Daniel Dubois

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole official after Daniel Dubois withdraws due to illness

Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Joseph Parker will meet rising heavyweight contender Martin Bakole after IBF champion Daniel Dubois withdrew earlier today.

Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois ruled out of IBF title fight against Joseph Parker (Report)

Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025

Daniel Dubois will not be putting his IBF gold at stake against Joseph Parker this weekend.

Francis Ngannou Down
Daniel Cormier

UFC legend shares major concern for Francis Ngannou's potential return to boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has his concerns if Francis Ngannou returns to the boxing ring.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou confirms return to the boxing ring, targets Deontay Wilder: "I know I hit harder"

Josh Evanoff - February 14, 2025

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants a boxing match with Deontay Wilder.