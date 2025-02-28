Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez set to headline historic Times Square event in May

A star-studded boxing event headlined by Ryan Garcia will be heading to New York City.

‘KingRy’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since his clash with Devin Haney last April. Despite entering the boxing ring a heavy underdog, Ryan Garcia wound up knocking down ”The Dream’ three times en route to a decision win. Sadly for the young boxer, the win wouldn’t stand for long, as it was reversed to a no-contest following a failed drug test.

Almost a year on from that bout, Ryan Garcia has signed a deal to return. On a Turki Alalshikh-promoted event in May, ‘KingRy’ will meet former champion Rolando Romero. The co-main event will feature the return of the aforementioned Devin Haney, who will meet Jose Ramirez. Meanwhile, Teofimo Lopez will also fight on the card, against Arnold Barboza Jr.

While Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero was already announced, fans are now learning details about the star-studdent event. On May 2nd, the card will take place in Times Square, in the heart of New York City. The event will be the first boxing card to ever be held at the historic plaza.

‼️ ANNOUNCED: The Ring Magazine ‘Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves’ card on May 2nd will take place in TIMES SQUARE, New York and feature three blockbuster fights: 🥊 @RyanGarcia vs @SignUp4KOs

🥊 @Realdevinhaney vs @RAMIREZBOXING

🥊 @TeofimoLopez vs @jrBarbozaArnold #FatalFury… pic.twitter.com/Ol5wWSGCtf — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 28, 2025

‼️ Turki Alalshikh reacts to the announcement of The Ring Magazine ‘Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves’ card on May 2nd in Times Square, New York: “It will be something amazing and a night that has never happened before.”#FatalFury Ring Magazine showdown on May 2nd in collaboration… pic.twitter.com/rYWhZJqa9I — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 28, 2025

Promoter Turki Alalahikh confirmed the news in a video posted to X earlier today. In the clip posted by The Ring Magazine, the Saudi advisor promised to make an “amazing” card, and teased other fight announcements.

“The first boxing card ever, the first card for the Ring Magazine in America, [will be] in Times Square.” Turki Alalshikh stated on social media earlier today. “We will collaborate with SNK and the video game ‘Fatal Fury’, it will be something amazing. We’ve got Garcia, Haney, Teofimo, a lot of fighters on that card. It will be something amazing.”

He continued, “There is also a small concert [planned], it will be a surprise. We’re discussing now with DAZN and different platforms to see what we can go with, and see what happens… It will be something big, that we will announce.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Will you watch Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero?