REPORT | FBI seeking partnership with the UFC to train field agents

According to a new report, the FBI wants a partnership with the UFC.

It’s no secret that UFC CEO Dana White is a longtime ally of current U.S. President Donald Trump. The promoter routinely hosted the politician at events throughout 2023, and 2024. Whenever Trump showed up at a UFC pay-per-view event, they would always give the Republican a standing ovation, and a lengthy entrance.

The UFC’s promotion of Trump seemingly paid off in November. The 45th President staged a staggering political comeback, defeating then-Vice President Kamala Harris to become the first man since Grover Cleveland to win a nonconsecutive second term. Just a few months on from that victory, White and company might be getting a big deal with the new administration.

According to a recent report from Fox News, the FBI is interested in forming a partnership with the UFC. Trump-appointed Kash Patel reportedly suggested the idea, to form a partnership that would lead to enhanced workout programs for field agents. As of now, neither the UFC nor the FBI have commented on the report.

Furthermore, it’s unknown if the two sides are genuinely in talks. According to the report, both Patel and White are friendly with one another, but it’s unknown if any deal will get done, or has even been discussed. Regardless, it’s clear that the UFC is very, very cordial with the second Trump administration.

For what it’s worth, UFC CEO Dana White largely seems done with the world of politics at the moment. Following Trump’s win in November, the promoter was asked about potentially jumping into the fray again. White quickly responded in the negative.

“Donald Trump is one of my very good friends.” Dana White stated in the interview, regarding his future. “He did a great job in his last term as President and I know he will do an even better job the next four years. But, I have no personal political aspirations.” (h/t Sports Business Journal)

